This is one of a series of profiles on YWCA Women of Distinction Winners.

ALTON - Monica Ellebracht has been volunteering since she was in grade school, helping her parents at church events, then through Girl Scouting, and then Junior Achievement at Alton High School.

In the process of getting her degrees in dental assisting and dental hygiene, she volunteered with student dental groups to provide free dental screenings for children and adults in need.

As an adult, much of her volunteer work is focused on strengthening families through her church, including work with Habitat for Humanity, service projects for a group of special needs students in a religion class through Habitat, Catholic Charities, and St. John’s Breadline (a soup kitchen), as well as working with youth as a Girl Scout troop leader, and acting as a sponsor and co-leader of the ecumenical high school singing group Encounter.

In order to support diversity among Encounter members, she and other sponsors, who are each responsible for six to eight students as a mentor and counselor, lead discussions on issues of relationships and race and attend Juneteenth celebrations in Alton to support choir members who perform there.

When Monica’s children started school, again, focusing on strengthening families, she started Mother-Daughter teas and Father-Daughter dances through school, and helped with grandparents’ breakfasts, book fairs, and back to school nights. She has encouraged young people to take part in service activities such as Relay for Life, Walk for Life, and Bucket Brigade, working alongside them.

Monica’s goal of achieving healthy families also involves her professional training as a dental hygienist. Her activities as a student have carried over into her adult life, as she delivers programs on proper dental care at her children’s school and Girl Scout troops and health fairs.

The Alton YWCA Women of Distinction Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on September 17th at the Best Western Premier.

Tickets and Infomation can be found here:https://www.altonywca.com/blog/event/women-of-distinction/

