ALTON - The YWCA of Alton today released a final reminder of the upcoming Reverse Trunk or Treat set for 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater.

The YWCA of Alton, East End Association, City of Alton, Alton Fire and Police Departments are coordinating the event. This event offers a COVID safe venue for children to celebrate this year's Halloween.

Sponsors are requesting families enter the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater from Henry Street and will follow the marked course. Families are to remain in their vehicles at all times. Drivers are asked to pop open their trunk or hatch on their vehicles and have containers available to receive treats from our vendors. Radio or music volume should remain at a low volume during the Reverse Trunk or Treat. If windows are down, sponsors insist that passengers wear face masks. Drivers are encouraged to drive cautiously through the marked areas.

Vendors are to enter the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater through the Argosy parking lot and can begin setting up their “trunks” or stations at 4:00 p.m. All trunks should be ready to go by 5:30 p.m. as the event will start at promptly at 6:00 p.m. Vendors are required to wear face masks, gloves, and practice social distancing.

A special thanks to the following vendors for passing out treats: The City of Alton-Mayors Office, Godfrey Fire Department, Alton Police Department, Haug Orthodontics, Alton Fire Department, Home Depot, YWCA of Alton, Illinois Central Bus, East End Improvement Association, Lewis & Clark Radio, WLCA 89.9,

Alton Godfrey Rotary Club, Liberty Bank, Alton Memorial Hospital, Mungenast Alton Toyota, Alton Physical Therapy, Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, American Water Supply, OSF St Anthony's Hospital, Boys and Girls Club-Alton, Quality Buick-GMC-Cadillac, Busey Bank, Riverbend Head Start, Carrollton Bank, Republic Services, Alton Public Works Department, Shields Family Pharmacy, Firehouse Subs, and the Brown Bag Bistro.

The sponsors of the Reverse Trunk or Treat want to express their thanks to the following for their financial and in-kind support: Abundant Life Community Church, Parrot Point Marina, Alton Marina, Asbury Village, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, The Plant Stand, and Republic Service.

Any questions regarding the Reverse Trunk or Treat should be directed to YWCA at 618-465-7774.

