ALTON – With America’s Got Talent and the World of Dance reality shows in full swing for the summer, the YWCA of Alton is gearing up to help our Riverbend Area “stars” hone their craft with their 2nd Annual Summer Days Theater Camp. The camp will begin on Monday, July 9 and conclude with a special performance for parents, friends, and families at the YWCA of Alton; 304 East Third Street; Alton, IL at 11:00 a.m. on July 14. According to YWCA of Alton’s, Executive Director, Dorothy Hummel, “Our Theater Camp was really a hit last summer and it is an important part of our mission that all the youth of our community are inspired to reach for their dreams.” Ms. Hummel added, “This is also a program that provides us a platform to let our ‘theater talented’ High School students pay it forward and give back to the community that has supported them.”

The 2nd Annual Summer Days Theater Camp 2018 will feature a week’s worth (July 9 – July 13) of student-led workshops in Singing, Dancing, Improvisation, and Acting. The camp is for young people ages 8 to 14, and is being held at the YWCA from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. each day. Joe Whiteside, Alton High Sophomore and one of the camp’s instructors said, “We will divide our campers into 4 groups and will spend about 45 minutes each day in each of the 4 theater disciplines.” Whiteside remarked, “My AHS Thespian friends and members of the AHS National Honor Society (who volunteered as camp helpers) really loved participating in this camp last summer, and found it particularly rewarding to share with our next generation of dramatists.” He added, “We students really appreciate the YWCA of Alton doing this for our community and allowing us to help.”

Theater Camp participants are encouraged to pack their own lunches, and will take time to eat together each day. Participants are also reminded to dress in cool and non-restrictive clothing as they will be moving a lot throughout each session of the camp. Greg Gelzinnis, YWCA of Alton Director of Program Development stressed, “It will also be very important that our campers are on time each day so that we can maximize their instruction time.” As previously mentioned, the Theater Camp will conclude on Saturday, July 14 with a special recital performance for parents, families, and friends highlighting the skills that the campers learned throughout the week. Gelzinnis emphasized, “Seeing the campers proudly showing off their new ‘talents’ is simply priceless!” The recital will begin at 11:00 a.m. and is free.

Riverbend area young people wishing to participate in the YWCA Summer Days Theater Camp 2018 are encouraged to call the YWCA of Alton at 618-465-7774 or stop by the YWCA and register. Even though the Theater Camp is free, campers must be registered in order to participate. If anyone has additional questions, they may contact Joe Whiteside at 618-910-8713. There is also a YWCA Summer Days Theater Camp 2018 Facebook page where you may register on-line, and that can be shared with friends and families that may be interested in the camp.

YWCA of Alton is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community. For comprehensive information about this important work, go to: www.altonywca.com and www.ywca.org. The YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc. and Wood River Phillips 66 Refinery.

