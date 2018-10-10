ALTON - YWCA of Alton is holding a voter rights education program on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the YWCA, 304 E. Third Street, in Alton.

Retired attorney Gail Donnelly Bader will give a presentation on Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Future and will address topics such as early voting, voting by mail, grace period registration and voting, and same day voter registration, all of which are available in Illinois. She will talk about what kinds of identification voters might need in different situations, what you can do if you are not allowed to vote, and other topics such as whether or not someone can vote after having been convicted of a felony. Ms. Bader, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the YWCA of Alton, will also review the sample ballot for Madison County.

“This is our effort to participate in the National YWCA’s GetOutTheVote initiative,” said Ms. Bader. “This is strictly non-partisan. We won’t get into specific candidates or positions. We just want to help people understand the system and to help them get the chance to exercise their right to vote.” To that end, Bader said that they can help people find out whether or not they are registered to vote or direct them to the correct polling place if they are unsure where they are to vote. “Debbie Ming-Mendoza, the Madison County Clerk, maintains a very helpful website where one can locate this information,” Bader observed. “We will have a computer available to utilize this valuable resource if needed.”

YWCA believes our democracy works best when more citizens show up and participate, which makes our election results more representative of what the people want. We’re all better off when our elections reflect everyone in our community. One of the best ways to do that is to ensure that every eligible American is registered to vote, regardless of party affiliation or other views – because if we let democracy itself get thrown under the bus of partisan politics, we all lose.

There is no charge for the YWCA of Alton Voter Rights Education Program and reservations are not required. For more information, please call YWCA of Alton at 618-465-7774.

Register. Vote. Be Heard.

YWCA of Alton is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community. For comprehensive information about this important work, go to: www.altonywca.com. The YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc. and Wood River Phillips 66 Refinery.

