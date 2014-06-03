Alton, IL - The YWCA of Alton is set to host a summer camp beginning June 2 and running through the end of summer. This camp provides breakfast, lunch, and daily snacks to more than 30 children each day. Brian Runge, volunteer and manager of the Community Cafe located within the YWCA, is reaching out to the community in hopes of finding individuals to provide some much-needed services and a few donations to help offset the cost of each meal and improve the efficiency of the building.

At the present time, the YWCA is in need of volunteers with specific skill sets to assist with some repairs, including plumbing, HVAC, and general maintenance. There is a new water heater that needs to be installed, the kitchen garbage disposal is in need of repair or replacement, and a commercial refrigerator that is not maintaining a constant temperature requires repair. "These are just a few of the jobs that need some special attention," explains Runge.

The YWCA is also in special need of new microwave ovens for the kitchen, as well as supplies, such as paper plates, napkins, utensils, and cups to be used in serving the meals and beverages to campers for the next two months.

Monetary donations will be accepted; however, please note the area in which you would prefer the donation to be used.

Please direct any questions or donations to the YWCA at (618) 465-7744 after 11:00am each day, or email Brian Runge at pietownbrian@gmail.com.

