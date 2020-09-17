ALTON - The YWCA in Alton believes that everyone’s voice should be counted and be heard. Registering for the Census and registering to vote are critical ensuring a healthy, safe, and empowered future for us, our families, and our communities. Our democracy is strongest when everyone’s voice is heard, and we speak the loudest when we cast our ballots.

As such, YWCA of Alton is hosting a Voter Registration and Census event today, September 17, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the front entrance of YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton. Registrars will be on hand to help anyone needing to register to vote. Two forms of identification are needed for registration. One form of identification must also include a current address.

YWCA of Alton is partnering with the Quad City Development Center in Madison to promote the Census 2020. Yolanda Crochrell, Executive Director has stated that “people need incentives to get going on the Census 2020” and has provided Census 2020 goodie bags will be distributed. The goodie bags contain important information on how to register for the Census. Anyone registering for the Census on their phone will be entered into a drawing for $500 cash to be held on September 30, 2020.

Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of YWCA says that “The Census is critical in terms of getting our community’s fair share of government benefits. If we don’t each include ourselves in the count, the government will list our community as having a smaller population than it actually does. And that means less federal money for things like schools, roads, hospitals and other vital programs. YWCA encourages all households to register for the Census before the revised September 30, 2020 deadline.”

As one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations in the country, YWCA of Alton is committed to doing our part to make sure each voice in our community is counted and heard. This year, as part of our Get Out The Vote Initiative, YWCA is hosting voter registration events, voter education events, voter forums and informational session on the Fair Tax.

For more information, please contact YWCA of Alton at 618-465-7774.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Meridian-Centene Health Care, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

