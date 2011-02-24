The YWCA of Alton is pleased to announce that the 21st annual Women of Distinction Luncheon will be held on Thursday, May 26 at the Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey, IL.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has given special recognition to 182 local women through its Women of Distinction Award. Each year, a number of honorees are selected based upon their outstanding personal achievements and contributions to our community and how their activities support the mission of the YWCA of Alton: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

A volunteer panel of judges will select the 2011 annual Women of Distinction honorees from nominations made by the public or organizations throughout the four counties served by the YWCA of Alton. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in areas such as, but not limited to: Arts, Business, Communications/Media, Community Service, Education, Entrepreneurship, Social Services, Government/Politics, and Professions.

Everyone is urged to nominate women who are making a daily difference in our community. Nomination forms are available at the YWCA or by calling (618) 465-7774.

The YWCA of Alton, established in 1918, is part of the largest and oldest women’s organizations in the world. For more information visit the YWCA of Alton, at 304 E. 3rd St., Alton, IL; telephone (618) 465-7774; e-mail info@altonywca.com or online at www.altonywca.com.

