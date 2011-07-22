Local area women will open their homes to friends and neighbors as part of the new Friends Campaign to benefit the YWCA of Alton.

“Friends are long-time supporters of the YWCA who appreciate its value to this community,” explained Suzanne Lagomarcino, Committee Co-Chair.

The informal gatherings will include light refreshments and information about YWCA programs and future plans. Náeem Slaise, Interim Executive Director, will attend all gatherings to answer questions regarding activities and programs the YWCA. Guests will be invited to pledge their support for the YWCA mission, programs, and activities.

“Sharing stories of past YWCA activities while talking about the new programs to build a stronger, healthier, united community is fun and inspiring,” said Lagomarcino.

Friends Committee members are Lagomarcino and Bonnie Fox, co-chairpersons; Mary Pat Venardos, President of the YWCA of Alton Board of Directors; Joan Sheppard, Nancy Becoat, Jan McNelly and Rawnie Berry.

For more information about the YWCA of Alton Friends Campaign or other programs or activities, visit www.altonywca.com or e-mail info@altonywca.com.

The YWCA of Alton is a proud member of United Way. Established in 1918, the YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. Its mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The YWCA of Alton serves communities in southwestern Illinois and is partner agency in the St. Louis and Metro East region. For more information, visit www.altonywca.com.

