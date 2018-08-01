ALTON – The YWCA of Alton is pleased to announce that their Childhood Enrichment Program Registration will begin on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. The program serves the Alton, Wood River, and Roxana School Districts and has enrichment sites at North Elementary School in Godfrey, YWCA Center in Alton, Lewis & Clark Elementary in Wood River, and Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River (Serving Roxana). Students wishing to be eligible for the first day of school will need to register by August 10 for Roxana and by August 17 for Wood River and Alton.

The YWCA Childhood Enrichment Program is a State of Illinois licensed program that provides before school care at the Wood River and Roxana Centers and after and out-of-school care at all of the centers for students in kindergarten thru age 12. According to Janique Holmes, Childhood Enrichment Director, “Our program really stands out from ‘basic child care providers’ through our Enrichment Program.” Ms. Holmes remarked, “Our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) curriculum along with exposure to Racial Justice, Cultural Diversity, and Service in the Community strengthens the education experience of the students in our program.” “Parents looking to provide a strong well-rounded experience for their students will find that in the YWCA program,” said Holmes.

The YWCA of Alton Childhood Enrichment Program is CHASI eligible and YWCA staff will assist eligible parents with filling out the appropriate paperwork. According to Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of the YWCA of Alton, “It is part of our mission to insure that everyone has access to quality child care, and we are certainly happy to help eligible parents receive the assistance that is available.” Regular fees for the YWCA Childhood Enrichment Program are based on full time or part time service and whether service is provided before or after school or both. There is a multiple child discount for additional children from the same family. Children in the Alton School District may be bused after school to either of the two Alton sites. Before-school care is provided at the Wood River sites beginning at 6:30 a.m. and the program ends at all locations at 6:00 p.m. in the evening.

“I have found the YWCA Childhood Enrichment Program to be a great value”, said Staci Lawson, parent in the Alton District. “My 2 girls were involved in the summer camp program and they just loved it.” Lawson remarked, “They were always eager to share the activities they had done and lessons they learned each day, and the instructors always made them feel comfortable and welcome.” Mrs. Lawson added, “I wanted more than just ‘child care’ and the diversity offered by the YWCA program was a perfect match for me.”

If you would like to register your child for the 2018/19 school year, you may do so in person at the YWCA of Alton Center at 304 E. Third Street, Alton, IL 62002 or download the forms at www.ywcaalton.com and scan and return them to frontdesk@altonywca.com. If you have further questions or need additional information, please call the YWCA at 618-465-7774 and ask for Janique Holmes.

YWCA of Alton is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community. For comprehensive information about this important work, go to: www.altonywca.com. The YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc. and Wood River Phillips 66 Refinery.

