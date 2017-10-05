ALTON - YWCA of Alton, in conjunction with Oasis Women’s Center, is hosting an exhibit entitled, “What Were You Wearing?” during a Week Without Violence, October 16-20, 2017, at the YWCA, located at 304 E. Third Street in Alton, Illinois. Media representatives are invited to a preview on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the YWCA.

A Week Without Violence is part of a global movement to end violence against women and girls with YWCAs across the country and around the world, according to Gail Donnelly Bader, president of the Board of Directors of YWCA of Alton. “At YWCA, we know that not all violence is acknowledged or responded to equally. That’s why for more than 20 years, YWCA USA has set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence. YWCAs all over the country are holding events, sharing information and stories and advocating with a common goal in mind: together we can end gender based violence.”

This year, according to Bader, the YWCA of Alton is focusing on ending one of our culture’s most pervasive rape myths, namely the belief that clothing or what someone was wearing “causes” rape. “We are doing this by recreating a Student-Survivor Art Installation originating from the RESPECT Program at the University of Arkansas in 2013 and inspired by the poem What I was wearing by Dr. Mary Simmerling,” says Bader.

She explains that Student-Survivors voluntarily contributed brief descriptions of what they were wearing when they experienced sexual violence. These descriptions are used to recreate the outfits worn during the assaults. “The outfits displayed in the exhibit are not the actual clothing worn by the survivors, but a visual representation of their stories,” notes Bader. “This exhibit creates a tangible response to the myth that the victim invites a sexual assault by what she or he is wearing. The reality takes your breath away,” she says.

Bader adds that she saw an article about the exhibit being held at the University of Kansas about a month ago and contacted the sponsor for more information, which was gladly shared. From those materials, members of the YWCA Board of Directors took on the responsibility of recreating the outfits. “It is a group effort,” says Bader.

The art installation/exhibit will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Monday, October 16 and Friday, October 20, 2017, at the YWCA. The YWCA is also sponsoring activities in conjunction with the exhibit, which include a free session on self- defense presented by Sonny Hatten of Piasa Martial Arts, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, meditation instruction from Gail Herzog of Be Well Now on Thursday, October 19, and art creation therapy hosted by Ute Woods of Top Billa’s Creations on Friday, October 20, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. All activities will be held at the YWCA.

The YWCA Week Without Violence falls during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Locally, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council is actively involved in promoting activities designed to celebrate the progress made in education and services to combat domestic abuse and violence. Bader notes that, on the surface, it could be said that rape, while a part of the domestic violence discussion, is a separate issue. However, in reality, they share several characteristics, including abuse and blaming the victim. “We are grateful,” she says, “to be have the support of Oasis for our project, and are glad to contribute to the overall awareness of violence against women.”

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

