ALTON - YWCA of Alton recognizes the importance of civic engagement. As part of YWCA USA, we know how critical it is for voters to get educated and use their voices, every day and on election day. In an effort to educate voters on Madison County candidates that will appear on ballots in November, YWCA of Alton Get Out the Vote Project is hosting a Madison County Candidate’s Forum on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Haskell Park in Alton. The following candidates have been invited: County Board Chair-Kurt Prenzler (R) and Bob Daiber (D); State’s Attorney- Crystal Uhe (D) and Tom Haine (R); and Circuit Clerk- Tom McRae (R) and Amy Gabriel (D).

A moderator will ask questions of each candidate pair and take questions from the audience. Attendees are requested to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. This forum will be livestreamed by Riverbender.com, and they will also make it available for later viewing on the Riverbender website.

Gail Donnelly Bader, a member of the YWCA of Alton Board of Directors and a participant in the YWCA Get Out the Vote Project, states that “attending or listening to voter forums is a good way to prepare before casting your ballot. Voters can learn the stances of candidates on key issues that affect their daily lives. In addition, an educated voter is more likely to participate on election day and one of our goals is to increase voter turnout in the Alton area.”

This event is contingent on weather and on moving to Phase 4 of Restore Illinois prior to July 23. The event will follow state guidelines in effect at that time with regard to crowd size, with social distancing enforced. It is anticipated that people will be able to hear the questions & answers from Henry Street and 12th Street as well.

