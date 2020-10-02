ALTON – YWCA of Alton would like to remind voters that the YWCA of Alton Get Out the Vote Project is hosting its second Madison County Candidate’s Forum on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Killion Park (formerly Salu Park) in Alton. The following candidates have been invited: candidates for Illinois House District 111: Rep. Monica Bristow (D) and Amy Elik; candidates for County Auditor: Mayor Joe Silkwood (D) and David Michael (R); and candidates for Illinois’ 12th congressional district, Rep. Mike Bost (R) and Ray Lenzi (D).

A moderator will ask questions of each candidate pair and take questions from the audience. Attendees are requested to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. This forum will be live-streamed by Riverbender.com, and it will also be available for later viewing on the Riverbender website.

Gail Donnelly Bader, a member of the YWCA of Alton Board of Directors and a participant in the YWCA Get Out the Vote Project, said, “We had such a great turnout, both from our candidates and Madison County voters for our first voter forum on July 23, that we wanted to hold another forum before the election to give voters a chance to hear from additional candidates for office. With the restrictions caused by COVID-19, it is difficult to find a place to see and hear the candidates, to ask them questions and to hear answers to questions on issues impacting our lives. Voting is so important and attending or listening to voter forums is a good way to prepare before casting your ballot. An educated voter is more likely to participate on election day and one of our goals is to increase voter turnout in the Alton area.”

This event is contingent on weather will follow state COVID-19 guidelines in effect at that time with regard to crowd size, with social distancing enforced. It is anticipated that people will be able to hear the questions and answers from Salu Street and Humbert Street as well.

If you have any questions, please contact YWCA of Alton at 618-465-7774 or email us at info@altonywca.com.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Meridian-Centene Health Care, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

