ALTON - The YWCA of Alton announces that the 28th Annual Women of Distinction Celebration will be held on Thursday evening, April 19th, 2018, at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL.

Each year, some of the region’s brightest, boldest, bravest and most influential women have been honored at the YWCA of Alton’s Women of Distinction celebration in April.

Honorees are women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their professional and civic lives. The WOD Academy has grown into a dynamic, diverse and dedicated group of over 260 women representing a wide range of industries from finance to science to higher education and community development.

YWCA of Alton will be seeking nominations for its 28th annual Women of Distinction celebration, and are asking for the public’s help. Nomination packages will be available at YWCA of Alton on January 3, 2018 or on the YWCA of Alton website. YWCA of Alton will be enlisting the community’s help in recommending women with exceptional achievements, personal excellence and outstanding actions in the community.

Honorees will be recognized during a dinner on April 19, 2018, in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA of Alton’s programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has presented 262 local women with its Women of Distinction Award. The honorees are selected based upon their boundless commitment to community through their service to others and through their compassionate leadership improving the quality of life for everyone. The women honored at this event represent the diversity of women’s interests, talents and achievements and support the mission of the YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

A volunteer panel of judges will select this year’s honorees from nominations made by the public or organizations throughout the counties served by the YWCA of Alton. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in areas such as, but not limited to: arts, business, professions, communications/media, community service, education, entrepreneurship, social services and government.

Everyone is urged to nominate women who are making a difference throughout their communities. Nomination packets will be available in January 3, 2018 at the YWCA, online at www.altonywca.com, via email: info@altonywca.com, or by calling (618) 465-7774. Nomination deadline for the 2018 Women of Distinction program is February 6, 2018.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanley and Conroy, a national law firm.

