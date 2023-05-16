ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois recently hosted its successful 32nd Annual Women of Distinction Gala at Julia's Banquet Center in East Alton. The event recognized and celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of Felicia Alexander, Erin Bickle, Lisa Brown, Creola Davis, Christine M. Favilla, Bonnie Hindelang, Dr. Dorothy Mosby, Dr. Ameera Nauman, Stephanie Schrage, and Maura Wuellner.

Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of YWCA, expressed her gratitude to the dedicated Women of Distinction Event Committee, which consisted of Desira Caffey and Yolanda Crochrell as Co-Chairs, along with Rena Brown, Donna Dixon, Chytia Freeman, Jessica Everage, Tawnya Hooper, Monique LeFlore, Kidada Miller, and Christy Mosby. Their tireless efforts and professionalism made the evening truly exceptional and memorable for the honorees.

The event was further supported by the YWCA Women of Distinction Academy Members, who played a crucial role in facilitating its success. The Academy Members included the Honorable Rachelle Aud Crowe, US Attorney, Debra J. Pitts, and LaTasha LeFlore Porter.

The 32nd Women of Distinction Gala received generous financial support from many sponsors, whose contributions were vital to its success. The Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors included Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Argosy Casino Alton, Simmons, Hanley & Conroy, Bickle Electric, Piasa Palisades Sierra Club, Gail Donnelly Bader & Doug Bader, Caffey Law Firm, Guin Mundorf, LLC, and CEFCU.

CEFCU, The Gori Law Firm, OSF Healthcare, Scott Credit Union, America's Central Port District, Busey Bank, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Karen Wilson Insurance, Midwest Members Credit Union, and Gentelin's on Broadway.

YWCA expressed its gratitude to the generous donors of the WOD Raffle Prizes: Yolanda Crochrell, Cierra Hall, Global Therapy Inc., Jennifer Gottlob, Tawnya Hooper, and Monique LeFlore.

Desira Caffey and Yolanda Crochrell, WOD Event Co-Chairs, extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported for this event and are in awe of the overwhelming support it received. Desira Caffey said “As a first-time committee member and co-chair of the WOD event, I can wholeheartedly say the entire experience has been wonderful. From the WOD committee member, honorees, YWCA staff and board, I have met some amazing people and gained a greater appreciation for the work being done at the Y and in the community.” YWCA encourages any community members interesting in volunteering for the 2024 Women of Distinction Committee to contact YWCA at 618.465.7774.

