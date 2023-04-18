ALTON - YWCA is pleased to announce the 2023 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader (JMBFL) Scholars: Isabella Hall, Alton, and Emma Smith, Bethalto.

Isabella Hall attends Alton High School and intends to major in Data Analytics. Emma Smith attends Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto and intends to major in nursing.

In addition, Guadalupe Calixto, Bethalto, Samantha Evanoff, Troy, Taryn Geiger, Bethalto, and Tristan Johnson, Hardin were approved for renewal scholarships.

YWCA awards $1,000 renewable scholarships to deserving young women in honor of Mrs. Josephine Marley Beckwith, Woman of Distinction (WOD) Class of 2002. Erica Bratton, JMBFL Scholarship Committee Chair said “Year after year, YWCA of Southwestern Illinois continues to receive awesome career bound applicants for the JMBFL scholarship. Through their applications, these ladies share their desire for learning and volunteering in their communities... a promising path to GREAT leadership opportunities. Congratulations to our 2023 JMBRFL recipients! "

As the majority of our scholarship funding comes from the WOD Academy, our Scholarship Committee includes the following WODs: Lanea DeConcini, Bonnie Fox and Cami Gierz.

The following were renewed for additional scholarships: Guadalupe Calixto, majoring in Biochemistry at St. Louis University, Samantha Evanoff, majoring in Philosophy and Neuroscience Studies Washington University, Tristan Johnson University of South Carolina majoring in political science/women’s gender studies and Taryn Geiger majoring in psychology/pre-med at University of Alabama.

These recipients will be introduced along with the 2023 Women of Distinction honorees at a reception on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. For more information about this year’s Women of Distinction Event, please contact YWCA at 618-465-7774 or check out www.altonywca.com.

YWCA Southwestern Illinois is proudly sponsored by Bickle Electric, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and Simmons Hanley Conroy.

