ALTON — The YWCA of Alton announced its 2015 Women of Distinction honorees this week.

The 10 honorees will be recognized during the 25th annual Women of Distinction celebration on April 30.

“These women were selected based on the embodiment and traits embraced by the YWCA,” Monica Bristow, co-chair of the event, said. “They are trailblazers in their communities and we are proud to hold them up as role models for young women everywhere.”

Co-chair Margaret Freer said that honorees support the mission of the YWCA, which is empowering women, eliminating racism and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

The 2015 honorees are: Louise Baker, Colleen Green, Heather Hope, Valarie McDougler, Cheryl Maguire, Tiana Montgomery, Eva Perkins, Kathryn Sharpe, Sue Weber and Bethany Wooden-Chapel.

Bristow said in honor of the event’s silver anniversary a dinner will be held rather than a luncheon.

“This is a special year and we wanted to do something special,” Bristow said.

The event will be held at 6 p.m., April 30, in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The event will include a silent auction and raffle drawing with five chances to win. The raffle tickets (donations made by) includes a chance for: one week in Las Vegas (Andy and Marilyn Kuhn), plus $1,000 (Axalta Performance Coatings); a sports package to include 4 tickets each to St. Louis Blues (Miles and Angel Lynch) and St. Louis Cardinals (Fran and Rick Purdy), plus $1,000 toward limousine (Absolute Health Care and Atlantis Pools) ; collector numbered Harley Davidson Bicycle (Ted’s Motorcycle World); sunset cruise for six on the Mississippi River with hors d’ouevres and drinks (Dave Wickenhauser, Karen Baker-Brncic and Alton Marina; and a Robert Quinn autographed signed St. Louis Rams helmet (Mike Schneider.)

Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the YWCA or by calling (618) 465-7774. Checks will be accepted for the purchase of raffle tickets and you do not need to be present to win.

Other raffle ticket locations are Freer Auto Body, Alton Marina, Atlantis Pools and Absolute Healthcare.

Table sponsorships and tickets to the dinner are also available for purchase by contacting the YWCA of Alton.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has presented 222 local women with its Women of Distinction Award. The YWCA of Alton serves residents on Madison, Jersey, Macoupin, St. Clair and Greene counties, as well as St. Charles and north St. Louis County in Missouri.

More than two million people participate in YWCA programs at more than 1,300 locations across the United States and worldwide. The YWCA serves more than 25 million women and girls in 125 countries.

