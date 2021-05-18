

GODFREY – A little extra help will be available to those in need Friday, May 21, as students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s YouthBuild AmeriCorps program will host a “Brunch and Blessing Bags” event at the Salvation Army, 525 Alby St. in Alton.

The offering runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and includes a home cooked meal and blessing bags that contain sanitation items and masks to help protect from COVID-19.

Also available will be resource pamphlets for homeless individuals, created by the YouthBuild AmeriCorps Leadership Ambassador Team.

“I see this as a golden opportunity to be of service by showing these individuals that they're not alone and people actually do care about them and their current situation,” said L&C Adult Education student Alexandra Thompson-Blockton.

YouthBuild member Gabby Ellis adds that each time the YouthBuild teams up with the Salvation Army, it’s been a positive experience for all involved. She credits Thompson-Blockton for her work organizing this

“Both the Salvation Army and our program have made it a goal to help those within our community whenever we can, and that’s really want we are hoping to do with our blessing bags,” Ellis said. “If our bags can help even one person in any way, then we know we’re doing our job right. I also want to give a big shout out to my team members.”

The AmeriCorps component of YouthBuild provides students with leadership opportunities while earning them money for education and developing an appreciation for citizenship through service-learning activities within the community.

To learn more, visit www.lc.edu/YouthBuild or contact Sabrina Davis at (618) 468-4150 or sdavis@lc.edu.

