Lewis and Clark Community College’s newest construction trainer in the Building Futures: YouthBuild AmeriCorps program, Marlon Jones, enjoys sharing his skills with others.

“I grew up around all construction workers; I always knew I would have a construction job,” Jones said. “The best thing about my position at YouthBuild is that I also get to work with people who want to better themselves.”

Building Futures: YouthBuild AmeriCorps is designed to assist 16-24 year old participants in their efforts to attain their GED, while giving them an opportunity to earn a Pre-Apprentice Certificate Training (PACT) certification that encompasses the various philosophies of facilities maintenance.

“It's our primary goal to transition participants into a post-secondary academic program and/or the workforce,” Jones said. “Building Futures is a truly positive avenue for young adults to re-brand their lives, while enhancing their communities through community outreach projects.”

Jones graduated from L&C’s Highway Construction Careers Training Program in 2013 and is currently enrolled as a Welding Technology student. He encourages those without their high school diplomas to see if YouthBuild may be right for them.

“We build new things every day,” Jones said. “We also help enhance our community by focusing on local community programs.”

The next YouthBuild cohort will begin Feb. 17, and the deadline to register is Feb. 12. Another cohort will begin in August. Those wanting more information, including how to enroll, can contact YouthBuild Director Jared McCain at (618) 468-4150 or jmccain@lc.edu

