GODFREY – Twenty-two students from the spring 2014 cohort of the Building Futures: YouthBuild AmeriCorps program participated in their Transition Ceremony on June 26 after completing Phase I of the program.

“The transition ceremony is a formal illustration of their progression from the core components of the program into their desired career-related pathway,” said YouthBuild Director Jared McCain. “In essence, it serves as a simple reminder that in their journey, thus far, they have the ability, aptitude and positive behavior to achieve their goals and dreams. We will continue to monitor and support their progress for the next year and a half.”

Building Futures: YouthBuild AmeriCorps is designed to assist 16-24 year old participants in their efforts to attain their GED, earn a Pre-Apprentice Certificate Training (PACT) certification and transition to college.

YouthBuild is one of 80 programs in the nation that is also an AmeriCorps affiliate, which promotes and reinforces the program’s mission to encourage leadership development and social awareness through community service.

Each participating student does 450 hours of community services in order to earn an educational award, which can be used as the student embarks on his or her collegiate career. The 2014 cohort has collectively clocked 4,800 AmeriCorps/community service hours since March 4.

“Lewis and Clark Community College, under the enduring leadership of Dr. Dale Chapman, has created an environment that inspires me to truly meet the mission of the organization to empower people, especially those who cannot presently empower themselves,” McCain said.

The next YouthBuild cohort will begin Aug. 18, and those interested can apply up until that date. For more information or to enroll, contact McCain at (618) 468-4150 or jmccain@lc.edu.

Caption: YouthBuild student Ausianna Griggs receives a hug from Adult Education Coordinator Sherrie Kirbach, right, during the Transition Ceremony June 26. Photo by Louise Jett, L&C Media Specialist

