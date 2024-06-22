GODFREY – Area teens and tweens got the opportunity to experience the construction trades at Lewis and Clark Community College’s 2024 Construction Camp at the Scott Bibb Center.

Sixteen campers, between the ages of 12-15, spent June 10-13 in the Scott Bibb Center’s workshop where they got their hands dirty, building a cat condo for L&C’s Templin Nursing Building, which will be named Tailblazer Commons. Campers also got to build a variety of wooden games, which they got to take home, including washers, Jacob’s ladder, tic-tac-toe and peg solitaire.

The youth got the chance to work with experienced Scott Bibb students in the YouthBuild AmeriCorps program.

“I had a lot of fun at Construction Camp,” Brandon Wilson (age 13) said. “I learned how to use tools like a miter saw, speed square and a drill press.”

Bryson Bloch (15) is a Construction Camp veteran.

“The instructors are really cool and easy to work with,” he said. “This is my second year at construction camp and I liked all of the new and different projects we made this year. I would recommend this camp to any teen that likes to build and work with their hands.”

According to L&C Adult Education Outreach Specialist Jill Dupy, keeping the campers fed was a team effort, supported by L&C and Key Direction 3.

“We would like to recognize Hannah Lane and Firehouse Subs in Alton for sponsoring lunch one of the days and helping to cover the camp’s food costs,” she said. “Campers enjoyed lunches from Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Dominos, to round out the week.”

For more information about L&C’s Adult Education program, contact Dupy at (618) 468-4149 or jidupy@lc.edu.

