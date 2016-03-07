 Alton Police examined the roof of the old Alton Post Office to make sure no one else was present and that nothing was left behind on Monday. Two subjects already discovered on the roof were down by this point. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

ALTON - Two young men were discovered on the roof of the old Alton Post Office on Third and Alby around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Apparently, the pair were walking around and talking on the third floor of the old Alton Post Office roof when they were viewed from the Millers Mutual Building and a contact was made to the Alton Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department was called to bring ladders so the officers could search the roof and make sure there was no one else on the roof and nothing left behind. The fire department was called to the scene to assist about 2:30 p.m.

The duo came down on their own after Alton Police instructed them to come down. The Alton Police took the two away for questioning after they were safely on the ground.

Alton Police take a youth into custody after discovery on the third floor of the old Alton Post Office. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

More like this:

Mar 11, 2024 - Intense Early Morning Fire Strikes South Pence Street Residence

Feb 12, 2024 - Strangulation, Spitting On Officers Result In Madison County Battery Charges

Apr 14, 2024 - Fire Engulfs, Then Destroys Jerseyville Church

Apr 18, 2024 - Madison County Retail Thefts Include Many Repeat Offenders

5 days ago - Criminal Property Damage Hits Vehicles, Church, More Across Madison County

 