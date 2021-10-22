ST. LOUIS – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) is proud to announce the 2022 Youth of the Year winner is O’Fallon Park Club member Lailah Green! Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive and a signature national youth recognition program that celebrates the recipient's contributions to their family, school, community, and their Boys & Girls Club. The winner was announced at the Jerseys & Jewels themed, drive in tailgate-style Great Futures Gala, the largest fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, which raised $700,000 for Club kids and teens!

Lailah, age 15, is a sophomore at Metro Academic and Classical High School and has been a member of BGCSTL O’Fallon Park Club for eight years. In addition to winning the Youth of the Year title and honor to represent the Club as a Teen Ambassador, she received the Michael & Wanda DeHaven $5,000 Scholarship, a celebratory dinner courtesy of the Saint Louis Club, and a car provided by Frank Leta Honda! Lailah plans to pursue higher education with hopes of one day becoming a Congresswoman when she graduates high school. She credits the supportive Club staff with helping her find light at the end of the tunnel and multiple programs for giving her an opportunity to turn around her behavior and lend a hand when she needed it most. She says the Club has, “helped her love herself, gain confidence, gain leadership skills and make long lasting friendships.”

“The Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures and encourages all kids to lead, succeed and inspire. All of the honorees are shining examples and living proof that great futures start at the Boys & Girls Clubs. We are so proud of all of this year's participants who took the time to complete a challenging yet worthwhile process. All possess the ability and ambition to be successful, and should be recognized for their leadership, service, academic achievements and commitment to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Flint Fowler, President, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.

Another special moment in the evening was Mr. Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club, being honored with the Capture the Vision Award which is presented to an individual or organization who demonstrates their devoted service to the Club through tireless innovation. Dr. Flint Fowler presented Mathews with the award and said, “Mr. Mathews is being recognized with the Capture the Vision Award for a life of service dedicated to the well-being of children. Thousands of our citizens have better lives because of the role he has played in their development.”

Article continues after sponsor message

2nd Place winner receiving a $2,500 scholarship is Herbert Hoover Club member, Nikell Smith

3rd Place winner receiving a $1,000 Scholarship is Hazelwood East High member, Hannah Wallace

4th Place winner receiving a $500 Scholarship is Be Great Graduate Normandy High School member Da’Nija Jones

Special thanks to Emcee KSDK Rene Knott, the Great Futures Gala committee including, Honorary Co-Chairs Dr. Donald M. Suggs and Keith Williamson and 2021 Co-Chairs Leah & Chris Harris, Nancy & Jim Wolfe, Catherine & John Stupp III and Kathryn & Jim Sansone. We are also grateful to the following sponsors for their support: Premier Sponsor, Centene Charitable Foundation, Lead Sponsor Emerson, and Presenting Sponsors Ameren, Dowd Bennett and Nancy and Jim Wolfe.

For more information on how the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is helping our community, visit www.bgcstl.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. For over 150 years, BGCSTL has been providing after-school, teen, sports and summer programs to youth in the St. Louis area while also providing a safe place for them to learn and grow. The Clubs serve youth across the region at twelve locations, including (Adams Park Club, Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, Boys & Girls Club of Lovejoy, Hazelwood Elementary School Club, Herbert Hoover Club, Mathews-Dickey Club, Normandy High School, O’Fallon Park Club, Riverview Gardens Club, Roosevelt High School, Hazelwood Southeast Middle School Club and the Teen Center of Excellence). We also operate Mentor St. Louis and the St. Louis Internship Program.

More like this: