CHICAGO - Congratulations to this year's 2018 NASW-Illinois Chapter Statewide Award winners! NASW works to enhance the professional growth and development of its members, to create and maintain professional standards for social workers, and to advance sound social policies.

Lifetime Achievement: Patricia Rivera, MSW, LCSW, ACSW

Social Worker of the Year: Michelle Adler-Morrison, MSW, LCSW

Emerging Leader: Carolyn Wahlskog, MSW, LCSW

Public Citizen of the Year: Jennifer Enriquez, Esq.

“These amazing people were selected by the NASW-Illinois Chapter Statewide Awards Committee as people whose work in their professional and personal lives has upheld basic tenets of the social work profession—giving voice to those who are without voices.”

Joel L. Rubin, MSW, ACSW, CAE - Executive Director

National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Illinois Chapter

Article continues after sponsor message

“I nominated Michelle because of her dedication and vision to reach youth and their families. I have worked with her for years, and over the decades I have seen her grow into the inspirational leader she is now. As an educator and mentor for Social Workers who are starting their journey, she continues to be a beacon of encouragement which lights the path for them. Michelle believes leading is a privilege and a responsibility as demonstrated by her passion as a counselor, and now in the role of Chief Executive Officer. If inspiration is a true measure of a leader, then Michelle is priceless. I am beyond thrilled that she will be recognized by Illinois NASW for her accomplishments, for the list of her "good works" those known, and unknown are long and varied. As her peer and friend, I know she is a compassionate and brilliant leader and well deserving of the Social Worker of The Year Award!”

Bessie Sulton Akuamoah, LCSW

Consultant and Therapist, Changing Circles Development

“I was quite humbled to be nominated by Bessie, and I am beyond thrilled to receive this award from the Illinois NASW,” said Youth Guidance CEO Michelle Adler Morrison It is truly a privilege to lead the amazing staff of Youth Guidance, who are changing the lives of young people every day through authentic relationships and a deep connection to mission.”

To learn more about youth guidance, contact Veronica Resa (vresa@youth-guidance.org) and for more information about NASW IL, visit:http://www.naswil.org/

More like this: