ALTON - A male teenage driver and a female passenger were fortunate to escape without injuries after their car crashed into a concrete bird bath around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of State Street in Alton.

Neither occupant of the vehicle was injured, but they were “lucky,” Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Franke said.

“They stopped just before the tree and house,” he said. “Fortunately, no one went to the hospital.”

Authorities have not yet given a cause of the crash.