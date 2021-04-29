ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The Youth Alcohol Enforcement Campaign begins on April 30th and continues until May 9th. St. Louis County Police Department’s Highway Safety Unit will be participating in the campaign.

21 MEANS 21.The legal drinking age is 21. Any person under 21 caught with even a trace of alcohol will have their license suspended.Many substance-impaired drivers are under the age of 21.

From 2016 to 2018, there were 33 fatal crashes and 123 serious injury crashes involving a substance-impaired driver under the age of 21. There were 46 people killed and 168 seriously injured in these crashes.

More information regarding this campaign, drinking and driving statistics, and additional alcohol prevention related campaigns can be found at https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/youth-alcohol-enforcement-campaign

