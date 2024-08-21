From live music and art festivals to unique flea markets and enriching educational workshops, the variety and appeal of events in the area are truly remarkable. Whether you're a fan of vintage shopping, looking to enjoy a family-friendly festival, or hoping to expand your knowledge with a class, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a full listing of events, visit Our Community Calendar!

33rd Annual "Olden Days" is set to take place on August 24 & 25, 2024, at the Tri-County Antique Club Grounds in Dow, IL. This family-friendly event offers a variety of activities including apple pie judging, garden tractor pulls, a car show, and a parade of power. Kids can enjoy the barrel train ride, Agri-Land play area, grain play box, covered wagon ride, and various games and contests. With lots of food available and museums to explore, there's something for everyone. Admission is $5 per person per day, and kids 12 and under are free.

The Land of Goshen Community Market returns for its 28th season, welcoming visitors every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville. The market features a vibrant array of vendors offering fresh produce, beautiful cut flowers, delicious baked goods, eggs, meats, unique art, and more. Enjoy live music from local talent, free fun activities for kids, and the latest Goshen Market merchandise. The market has also partnered with Good Dirt Composting Collective to offer free food scrap composting for market customers.

Discover if you LOVE to FLY! with Piston Aviation's Introduction flights. Scheduled for August 24th from 10AM-4PM at Piston Aviation in East Alton, this event offers limited flights and the opportunity to talk with instructors and the leadership team. It's a perfect chance to see if flying is your passion.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research is an introductory workshop presented in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Held on August 24, 2024, at Hayner Library in Alton, the workshop covers research in diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement. You'll also use hands-on tools to incorporate these tips into a plan for healthy aging. To register, call 1-800-613-3163.

Alton Food Truck Festival 2024 returns this summer on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Alton Amphitheater. Gates are open from 4-8pm for this free event. Enjoy music by Rock Mafia and a variety of food from featured food trucks including BEAST BBQ, Cajun Seduction, Doughboys, and more. Beverage stations will also be available throughout the event.

Alton Marina's 28th Anniversary Party is set for August 24th, 2024, from 7 PM to 10 PM. The celebration includes drink specials, merchandise giveaways, and a Buy One Get One dockage offer from August 24th through Labor Day. Enjoy legendary fried tacos from Ole' Morales Tacos and live music by Mark Klose of KSHE95 and The Klose Kuaters Band. Sponsored by RiverBender.com, Honke Properties, Donnewald Distributing Company, among others, this event promises an evening of fun and festivities.

Pickin' Daisies LIVE invites you to a fun-filled afternoon of music and chill vibes at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar on August 25, 2024. Enjoy great food and the delightful tunes of the Pickin' Daisies in this relaxed setting.

Events on Aug. 23, 2024

Tee off at the Madison County GOP's 10th Annual Patriot Scramble at Belk Park in Wood River, IL on August 23, 2024.

Don't miss the 2nd Annual Route 66 UFO Festival at The Pink Elephant Antique Mall in Livingston, IL from August 23-25, 2024, featuring over 30 vendors, games, a 5K race, bands, food, drinks, and fun!

Stop by The Secret Gardeners in Edwardsville, IL on August 23, 2024, for the Vintage Violet's Homecoming Dress Pop-Up from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Bring your babies and toddlers to the Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers event at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL on August 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

Explore the new Veteran’s Exhibit at the Wood River Museum & Visitor’s Center in Wood River, IL on August 23, 2024, with free admission.

Enjoy a Blissful Summer Night at Pure Bliss Furniture and More in East Alton, IL on August 23, 2024, at the A Blissful Summer Night at Pure Bliss event featuring a food truck, live music, vendors, deals, raffles, and more!

Head to Post for the "Thanks, It's Vintage" Market - Vol. II at Post Commons in Alton, IL on August 23, 2024, for a curated vintage shopping experience with a cash bar and local food.

Learn to identify trees and plants at the Beginner Tree & Plant ID event at The Post Commons in Alton, IL on August 23, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Experience the excitement of the Gary Gerstner Memorial at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL on August 23, 2024, featuring MARS Late Models and various racing events.

Support the Senior Services Plus, Inc. at the SSP Glow Bingo event in Alton, IL on August 23, 2024, for a night of bingo, prizes, and a baked goods silent auction.

Attend the 36th Midwest Salute to the Arts at Moody Park in Fairview Heights, IL on August 23, 2024, featuring award-winning artists, live demonstrations, and family-friendly activities.

Experience the magic of Carmen in the Melody Line's music at The Renaissance X in Alton, IL on August 23, 2024.

Enjoy live music by Rogers & Nienhaus at Rogers & Nienhaus LIVE on the B&H patio in Godfrey, IL on August 23, 2024.

Catch Bobby Rollens Acoustic LIVE at Bobby Rollens Acoustic LIVE at Grip & Sip in Cottage Hills, IL on August 23, 2024.

Don't miss The Boys In The Band's performance at the Boys in the Band event at Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL on August 23, 2024.

Join Opera Edwardsville on August 23, 2024, at 8 PM for the Opera Edwardsville at Edwardsville City Park event, a free community concert featuring guest artists and a student spotlight performance.

Explore nature after dark at the Nature @ Night event at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL on August 23, 2024, from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Step into the enchanting world of Wonderland at the Alice in Wonderland Karaoke Party at The Pump House Bar & Grill in Wood River, IL on August 23, 2024, starting at 9 PM.

Events on Aug. 24, 2024

Explore at the Tiny Worlds: Fishflies and My Collection event at The Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, MO, on August 24, 2024, to explore the magical world of bugs and learn how you can build your own collection of natural specimens.

Experience the thrill of flight with the Fly with the Sky Soldiers at Greenville Airstravaganza at the Greenville Illinois Airport on August 24, 2024, where you'll have the unique opportunity to ride historic warbirds like the Bell UH-1 “Huey” and AH-1 “Cobra”.

Prepare for empowerment and safety at the Conceal/Carry Class on August 24th and 25th, 2024, hosted at the ALTON MOOSE LODGE 951 in Godfrey, IL.

Donate blood and make a difference at the ImpactLife Blood Drive at Land of Goshen Community Market in Edwardsville, IL, on August 24, 2024, where you can also enjoy the bustling community market.

Celebrate the summer harvest at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season on August 24, 2024, in Alton, IL, featuring a wide selection of locally-grown fruits, vegetables, and handmade goods.

Discover treasures at the Riverside Flea Market hosted by The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL, on August 24, 2024, where over 60 vendors offer a wide selection of antiques, crafts, and collectibles.

Explore local goods at the Market Days hosted by Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill, IL, on August 24, 2024, offering a variety of flea and farmer's market items.

Witness the biggest dog show in the Midwest at the Bull Meets World by Show Me Bullz at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL, on August 24, 2024, featuring food, entertainment, and dog competitions.

Pay tribute to our veterans at the Veteran’s Exhibit at the Wood River Museum & Visitor’s Center in Wood River, IL, on August 24, 2024, with free admission to view the new exhibit.

Teens can enjoy gaming with the Nintendo Switch event on August 24, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL, from 1-4 PM.

Get crafty with the Clothespin Dragonflies Craft event on August 24, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL, where you can escape the heat and create dragonfly crafts.

Experience the magic of Broadway at the Restricted: A Concert of Forbidden Showtunes on August 24, 2024, at the Alfresco Art Center in Granite City, IL, featuring songs from classic and contemporary shows.

Come enjoy live music by Synergee at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, on August 24, 2024.

Dance the night away with the Number 4 Combo Band at the ALTON MOOSE LODGE 951 in Godfrey, IL, on August 24, 2024, from 6:00 - 10:00 PM.

Enjoy a night of smooth tunes with The Yacht Rockers on August 24, 2024, at the outdoor amphitheater of Old Herald Brewery & Distillery in Collinsville, IL, benefiting WSIE 88.7 The Sound.

Test your knowledge at the MCHS Trivia Night on August 24, 2024, at the St. Gregory Armenian Community Center in Granite City, IL, starting at 7 PM.

Embark on a scavenger hunt adventure at the Night at the Museum Scavenger Hunt on August 24, 2024, presented by the Young Friends of the Missouri Historical Society at the Missouri History Museum in Saint Louis, MO.

Catch a classic film under the stars with Classic Flicks for Conservation: The Iron Giant on August 24, 2024, at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, starting at 8 PM.

Events on Aug. 25, 2024

Join the community at the Bethalto Farmers Market in Central Park on August 25, 2024, for a delightful Sunday filled with local produce and artisan goods. This market runs every Sunday from June 9 through October 13 and is your chance to support local vendors and find fresh, delicious products.

Celebrate the season at the Peach Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center in Grafton on August 25, 2024. This annual event attracts visitors from all over the region to enjoy live music, fresh produce, unique vendors, and of course, the finest peaches in the country. Don't miss the Peach Pitting contest and a taste of Robin’s famous peach sangria!

Support a great cause at Bobby & Justin's Annual Fundraiser for St. Jude at Global Brew Tap House in Edwardsville on August 25, 2024. From 12 PM to 6 PM, enjoy live music, raffles, silent auctions, and delicious food and drinks, all while helping to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon with Live Music - Scott and Dawn Duo at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton on August 25, 2024. This duo will provide a perfect musical backdrop to your winery visit.

Experience the energetic sounds of Live Music - Rockabilly at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton on August 25, 2024. It's the perfect event for music lovers looking for a lively performance.

Step back in time with an afternoon of Big Band music at the Big Band Concert at American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville on August 25, 2024. Enjoy the timeless sounds of The Diz Strohman Big Band for only $8 per person or $15 per couple.

Dance along to your favorite party tunes with Soulshine Groove LIVE at the Loading Dock in Grafton on August 25, 2024. Gather your friends and enjoy a fun-filled evening by the river.

Immerse yourself in a joyful and sunny musical experience with the Edwardsville Symphony "A Concert in Yellow" at City Park by Edwardsville Public Library on August 25, 2024. Featuring oboe soloist S. Blake Duncan, this concert will be filled with reflections of yellow to brighten your day.

Looking to meet new people? Join the Singles Meet Up Every Sunday! at Riviera Maya in Alton on August 25, 2024. Enjoy a casual evening on the new patio and make new connections in a relaxed setting.

