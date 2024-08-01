Discover a wide variety of exciting and appealing events happening in the region, from family-friendly activities to vibrant community celebrations such as The Village of Alhambra's 175th Anniversary Celebration & Homecoming. For a full listing of events, be sure to visit Riverbender Events and find something that piques your interest!

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

ABLAZE: Encounter the presence of God invites you to join a series of free countywide events that focus on live music, powerful stories of hope, and individual prayer. Services take place on Friday and Saturday nights, with Friday's event held at the Edwardsville City Park Pavilion #1 and Saturday's service at Wilson Park's Centennial Pavilion. The summer series culminates at the Alton Amphitheater on Sunday. Worship music will be provided by local church teams, and Dr. Kristi Lemley will deliver the message. A special prayer area will also be available for those seeking additional prayer time.

NGK Band: Let the Good Times Roll promises a fun-filled evening of blues, soul, and pop music. Hosted by Hayner Library at the Jacoby Arts Center, this concert marks NGK Band's first appearance at the venue. Known for entertaining audiences across St. Louis and the Riverbend area, the band will have you breaking out your dancing shoes and moving to their captivating repertoire. Don't miss this exciting concert! Please call 1-800-613-3163 to register for this program.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Curtain's Up Theater Company brings Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical to life. This colorful take on the classic biblical fable tells the story of Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob. Sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph's journey is marked by unexpected turns and dramatic moments. Yet, his warm spirit and boundless optimism guide him through the darkest times to greatness beyond his wildest dreams. Performances will be held over the first two weekends of August at the Roxana Nazarene Community Theater. Tickets are available now at JosephTickets.com. Don't miss this incredible production featuring Caleb Kelahan as Joseph and Christy Luster as the Narrator.

81st Annual Healing and Hope Novena to Our Lady of the Snows is a reflective journey that explores Mary’s role in the Gospels through various incidents in her life. Taking place from July 28th to August 5th, 2024, this event celebrates the Blessed Mother's profound experiences with the Lord. Through nightly masses, prayer, song, and meditation, participants establish a deep communion with their Creator. Each night features a specific presider and theme, culminating in a profound exploration of Mary's unwavering belief in the power of God’s Word. Join us at Our Lady of the Snows for this sacred event.

OLIVER! is the BIG Summer Family Musical presented by Alton Little Theater. Running from August 2nd to August 11th, this production of Lionel Bart’s OLIVER! captures the essence of Broadway’s Golden Age. Featuring beautiful music, clever staging, endearing characters, and heartwarming humor, this classic musical will enchant audiences of all ages. Don't miss out on this delightful experience. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for youth.

Events on Aug. 2, 2024

Get your S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits for August featuring Shark Tooth Necklaces. Pick up your kit at either library location while supplies last and let your child in grades 2-6 dive into the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math!

Join us for a casual empowerment and networking opportunity at LBB Riverbend Coffee and Connections at Dorothy's Tea Room in East Alton. This event is perfect for women who work, offering an open discussion steered by current LBB topics and themes.

Celebrate 175 years with us at The Village of Alhambra's 175th Anniversary Celebration & Homecoming. Join us for a weekend packed full of events, live music, and great food from August 2-4, 2024, with parades on Friday and Saturday nights at 6:30 PM.

Experience the joy of music at the Calvary Children's Music Camp - More Than Conquerors in Alton, IL. From July 29th to August 2nd, 2024, children ages 4 through completed 5th grade can learn music, singing, and scripture songs in a fun environment for a nominal fee.

Come together to celebrate local Olympian Jayden Ulrich at the Jayden Ulrich Watch Party at The Pump House Bar & Grill. Watch live coverage, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and join the community spirit starting at 11 AM on August 2, 2024.

Enjoy a fun-filled gaming experience at the Mario & Sonic Olympics at Edwardsville Public Library. For ages 5-10, this event offers a great way to engage with the Olympic season in a playful, interactive manner.

Spend your Friday afternoon with live music by Trent & Nanney LIVE on the patio at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air in Alton, IL. Enjoy an afternoon of fun and good vibes from 2-6 PM.

Join us for the annual Party at the Beach Festival at Randall D. Dalton Veteran's Park in Pontoon Beach. Enjoy carnival rides, food booths, and live music featuring Winger on August 2 and Sara Evans on August 3.

Mark your calendars for the return of TASTE OF ST. LOUIS 2024 PRESENTS: SPICE WARS. Enjoy nearly 50 restaurants, 20 entertainment acts across 3 stages, and the new VIP Tasting Terrace from August 2-4, 2024, with a spicy twist.

Unleash your creative side at Paint and Sip at Winneberg Club. Join Michelle's Paint and Sips for a river-themed sunset or sunrise painting session, open to the public at Winneberg Clubhouse.

Gather your friends and family for Flock Friday with the BuzzTones at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar in Alton. Enjoy great food and live music from the BuzzTones for a fun-filled evening.

Celebrate the First Friday of the month with Blarney Man LIVE at Morrison's Irish Pub in Alton. Sing along to a bunch of Irish songs and enjoy a festive night.

Dance the night away with the SHOTGUN CREEK BAND AT ALTON MOOSE LODGE on August 2, 2024. Enjoy food, drinks, and raffle prizes from 7 to 11 PM at Alton Moose Lodge 951 in Godfrey.

Prepare for a night of fun and prizes at The Gift Box Quarter Auction at Wood River Moose. With a mix of bingo, auctions, and raffles, this event promises a lot of fun on August 2, 2024.

Bring your song requests to Riverbend Dueling Pianos on the first Friday of every month at Bakers & Hale patio. Enjoy a lively evening of music and fun in Godfrey.

Enjoy a wide variety of music from rock to country with Money Shot LIVE at Doc Hollidays in Cottage Hills. This party band will keep you entertained with hits from the 50s to now.

Karaoke enthusiasts unite for IKF Season 2 at The Pump House Bar & Grill in Wood River. Qualify on August 2, 9, or 16, and sing your heart out for a chance to advance to the Venue Finals on August 30, 2024.

Events on Aug. 3, 2024

Join the excitement of Shark Week 2024 by participating in the Shark Week 2024 All Ages Challenge from August 3-10. Register online and read two shark/ocean books and complete two activities to enter a drawing for a $50 gift card to the St. Louis Aquarium, with separate drawings for youth, teens, and adults.

Experience the vibrant community atmosphere at The Land of Goshen Community Market in Downtown Edwardsville on August 3, 2024. Enjoy fresh produce, baked goods, and more from your favorite vendors, along with live music and free children's activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Celebrate the season at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season, starting May 11th and continuing every Saturday morning through October 21st. Discover locally-grown fruits and vegetables, handmade goods, and much more at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street.

Find unique furniture pieces and support local charities at the Furniture Sale on the Pavilion on August 3rd at Wesley House Resale Shop in Godfrey, IL. Proceeds benefit local charities!

Enjoy a morning of fellowship and free food at the Free Breakfast with Tim Ezell on August 3rd at Walmart in Jerseyville, featuring live music by the Gibson Girls and a special talk from Tim Ezell of Fox 2 News.

Head to the historic square of Carlinville for Carlinville Market Days on August 3rd. Enjoy a variety of vendors and community spirit from 9 am to 12 pm, rain or shine.

Visit Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill for Market Days on August 3rd. Explore a flea/farmer's market event featuring diverse vendors.

Engage your little ones in nature exploration at Knee High Naturalists on August 3rd at The Nature Institute in Godfrey. This program is designed for children ages 2.5 – 5 accompanied by an adult, featuring story time, art activities, and outdoor exploration.

Experience the charm of Virden, Illinois at the Route 66 Main Street Mingle on August 3rd. Discover local vendors, community connections, and more along the historic Old Route 66.

Spend a day with family and friends at the Melting Pot Market on August 3rd in Civic Park, Granite City. Enjoy a variety of craft and artisan vendors in a beautiful setting.

Show off your vehicle or admire others at the 1st Annual Car Show on August 3rd at Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club in Godfrey. Explore 23 classes of vehicles, inside vendors, and grab some food and drinks.

Check out the Car Show and Crafts on August 3rd in Godfrey. Enjoy a variety of cars across 23 classes and indoor craft vendors with beverages available at the club's bar.

Celebrate 34 years of service at Sam’s Pawn Shop Customer Appreciation Day & Open House on August 3rd in Alton. Enjoy food from Mac’s, free stocked backpacks for elementary kids, discounts, and more.

Learn how to identify trees and plants at the Beginner Tree & Plant ID class on August 3rd at The Post Commons in Alton. This beginner-level class is recommended for teens and adults.

Join the fun at Nintendo Switch every Saturday from 1-4 PM at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, designed for teens in grades 7-12.

Kick off Shark Week with games, crafts, and snacks at the Shark Week Kick Off Party on August 3rd at SMRLD in Granite City.

Enjoy live music by James Jones at the Vineyards Music event on August 3rd at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus.

Listen to the No.4 Combo perform live at Live Music on August 3rd in Grafton.

Experience the flavors and excitement of the TASTE OF ST. LOUIS 2024 PRESENTS: SPICE WARS from August 3-5. Enjoy nearly 50 restaurants, 20 entertainment acts, and the new VIP Tasting Terrace at this incredible food festival.

Immerse yourself in a night of art, music, and artisan vending at Return of the Kooliverse on August 3rd at The Conservatory in Alton. Enjoy special music guests and DJ performances.

Vibe with The Remedy at Vibing with The Remedy on August 3rd at The Renaissance X in Alton.

Enjoy a night of music and performing arts at Honeysuckle Summer Nights on August 3rd at the Alton Amphitheater. Experience the soulful sounds of various artists and special appearances by Retro Boogie Band.

Events on Aug. 4, 2024

Discover the vibrant local culture at the Bethalto Farmers Market in Central Park, Bethalto, on August 4, 2024. Enjoy a variety of fresh produce and artisanal goods every Sunday from June 9 through October 13.

Join us for a community effort to keep our environment clean at the Litter Clean Up event at Piasa Park, Alton, on August 4, 2024. We'll provide gloves and trash bags, and you'll help minimize trash in our waterways while exploring rugged terrain.

Experience the wonders of the universe at the Telescope Night: Special Solar Day hosted by The Nature Institute in Godfrey on August 4, 2024. Learn about telescopes, view the sun safely, and explore the night sky objects. Space is limited, so registration is required.

Celebrate the start of the school year at the Back 2 School Jam at Hartford Public Library, Hartford, on August 4, 2024. From 1-3 pm, children from Pre-k through 5th grade can receive backpacks, supplies, and enjoy hot dogs and snow cones.

Enjoy live music and a relaxing atmosphere at the Live Music - Randy Belling event at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Grafton, on August 4, 2024.

Meet new people and mingle at the Singles Meet Up Every Sunday! at Riviera Maya, Alton, on August 4, 2024. Join us on the new patio for a fun and social evening.

Don't miss out on the chance to share your upcoming event with the community. Sign in now and submit your events for free!

More like this: