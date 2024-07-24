This July, the region is buzzing with a variety of events that cater to all interests, from the educational S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits for kids and the nostalgic Heritage Days in Greenville to the lively music performances and farmer's markets across multiple cities. For a comprehensive list of events happening this month, visit Riverbender Events.

Featured

Annual Christmas in July Raffle at Freer Auto Body, led by Margaret Freer, is hosting its annual Christmas in July Raffle to support the Community Christmas campaign. The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 4512 North Alby Street, Godfrey. Raffle tickets are $10 each, with prizes including $3,000 cash, vacation stays, and more. Sloppy Joes will be available for dining in and carry-out. Tickets can be purchased at Freer Auto Body. Checks for the raffle or donations should be made out to Community Christmas. For more information, contact Freer Auto Body at 618-466-6151. Additionally, you can reach out to C.J. Nasello, host of Riverbender.com's Our Daily Show! via email at cj@riverbender.com. Support this event to benefit the local community!

ABLAZE: Encounter the presence of God invites everyone to join for live music, powerful stories of hope, and individual prayer if desired. Services are held on Friday and Saturday nights. The service on Friday night will be located at Shelter #2 in Dolan Park in Jerseyville. Saturday night service will take place at Grove Memorial Park in Grafton. Worship (singing songs) will be provided by local church teams, and the message will be delivered by Dr. Kristi Lemley. There will also be a time of prayer and a separate prayer area for those who would like more prayer.

Discover if you LOVE to FLY! with Piston Aviation by joining them for Introduction flights and an opportunity to talk with Instructors and the leadership team! Limited Flights are available. The Intro Flight Event Dates are June 30th from Noon-5PM, July 27th from 10AM-4PM, and August 24th from 10AM-4PM.

81st Annual Healing and Hope Novena to Our Lady of the Snows will take place from July 28th to August 5th, 2024. The Bible stands as the foundational source of our faith, revered for being written under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit with God as its author. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is not only given to us by Spirit, but in it, we receive eternal life. This sacred text calls us to engage with the Word of God, viewing it not just as scripture but as a dynamic source of life, strengthening our connection with the Lord on a deeply personal level.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Events on Jul. 26, 2024

Get ready to dive into the world of learning with the S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits on July 26, 2024. Perfect for students in grades 2-6, these kits offer exciting projects in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. Supplies and instructions are available at either library location while they last.

Experience a nostalgic journey into early farm life at Heritage Days Greenville on July 26, 2024, at the American Farm Heritage Museum. Featuring Minneapolis-Moline and Twin City Tractors, steam engines, and more, this event promises fun for the whole family with live music, food, and a large flea market.

Find hidden treasures and great bargains at the Church Rummage Sale on July 26, 2024, at Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City. From clothing to household items, this giant sale has something for everyone.

Honor and remember our heroes at the Veterans Exhibit on July 26, 2024, at the Wood River Museum & Visitor’s Center. This free exhibit offers a poignant look at the sacrifices made by our veterans.

Enjoy an evening of live music with Paul Roush on July 26, 2024, at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus. Relax with a glass of wine and listen to the soothing sounds of this talented musician.

Join the community for a fun and safe evening at the National Night Out on July 26, 2024, from 6:00-7:30pm at the Wood River Public Library. This block party features games, inflatables, food, and a chance for kids to interact with officers in a positive setting.

Celebrate four years of local music at The Conservatory's 4th Anniversary Party on July 26, 2024, in Alton. With a fantastic lineup of musicians and great food and drink specials, it's a night not to be missed.

Show off your pinball skills at the Stern Army Last Friday Strikeout on July 26, 2024, at Atomic Pinball Arcade in Wood River. This 3 strikes tournament on Stern Pinball machines promises a night of competitive fun for $20, including free play.

All 6th-8th grade students are invited to the Friday Night Fun For Middle Schoolers on July 26, 2024, at Upper Alton Baptist Church. This event includes Bible study, pizza, dessert, and games for a night of wholesome fun.

Get ready to dance the night away with Lady Luck LIVE on July 26, 2024, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey. Enjoy tasty drinks, delicious food, and live music from 7-11pm.

Don't miss the Summer Concert Series on July 26, 2024, at Edwardsville City Park. This free family concert features Steve Ewing (of The Urge) and other exciting performances, starting at 8 p.m.

Events on Jul. 27, 2024

Join us at The Land of Goshen Community Market in Downtown Edwardsville on Jul. 27, 2024, from 8 am to 12 pm for a delightful experience with fresh produce, live music, and activities for children.

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! in Alton on Jul. 27, 2024, from 8 am to Noon, featuring a wide selection of local produce, handmade goods, and live music.

Learn about pollinator habitats at the Pollinator Habitat for Landowners Workshop at the McCully Heritage Project in Kampsville on Jul. 27, 2024, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, with a field tour included.

Don't miss the excitement at the Riverside Flea Market at The Loading Dock in Grafton on Jul. 27, 2024, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, with over 60 vendors offering antiques, crafts, and more.

Explore a variety of goods at the Market Days event hosted by Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill on Jul. 27, 2024.

Head to Wade Family Farm in Grafton for U-Pick Flowers on Jul. 27, 2024, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm for a day of flower picking, gem panning, and enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Article continues after sponsor message

Participate in The 2024 Greater Godfrey Open at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey on Jul. 27, 2024, starting at 9:00 am, for a golf tournament with cash prizes and more.

Check out the Carlinville Car Show on the beautiful square in Carlinville on Jul. 27, 2024, from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring cars, trucks, bikes, and tractors with judging and raffles.

Visit the Veterans Exhibit at The Wood River Museum & Visitors Center in Wood River on Jul. 27, 2024, for a free admission exhibit honoring veterans.

Join the excitement at the Code 3 Spices Smokin' on Main Presented by Laura Buick GMC in Uptown Collinsville on Jul. 27, 2024, for a BBQ competition and festival benefiting local charities.

Enjoy live music at the Vineyards Music - Rewind event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton on Jul. 27, 2024.

Catch the live music performance by Synergee at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton on Jul. 27, 2024.

Join the fun at the IBSC Team Cow Sorting Event 1 of 3 at IBSC in Alton on Jul. 27, 2024, starting at 5:00 pm, for cattle sorting competitions and more.

Participate in Partner Yoga at River Bend Yoga in Alton on Jul. 27, 2024, at 12:00 pm for a unique yoga session with a partner.

Support the Madison County Chess Association at the Trivia Night Fundraiser with Prizes at the American Legion in Bethalto on Jul. 27, 2024, starting at 5 pm for a night of trivia, raffles, and cash prizes.

Witness the action at CHWA: Gold & Glory at Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 in Edwardsville on Jul. 27, 2024, with doors opening at 6 pm for an evening of wrestling entertainment.

Attend the Volunteer Meeting at Burger Bar in Wood River on Jul. 27, 2024, to learn about opportunities to help with Alton Pride events.

Enjoy the WSIE Music Series with Black Magic: The Santana Experience at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery in Collinsville on Jul. 27, 2024, at 7 pm for a night of live music.

Support a great cause at the Fundraiser for A Heart for Stella at Dolan Park Pavilion 1 in Jerseyville on Jul. 27, 2024, for a concert featuring Christian music by Choices Ministry band.

Catch a movie under the stars at Maryville Movie in the Park - Meg 2 at Drost Park in Maryville on Jul. 27, 2024, with free frozen custard and popcorn.

Laugh the night away at Sneaky's Comedy Presents: Alex Price at Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint in Edwardsville on Jul. 27, 2024, for a hilarious evening of comedy.

Events on Jul. 28, 2024

Enjoy the local produce and artisanal goods at the Bethalto Farmers Market, running every Sunday from June 9 through October 13 at Bethalto Central Park.

Don't miss the Coin Show - Central IL Numismatic Assoc. (CINA) Springfield, IL on Sunday, July 28, 2024, from 9 am to 4 pm at Northfield Center in Springfield, IL, featuring 70 dealer tables, free parking, and $1 admission.

Discover everything you need for your upcoming event at the Gateway Wedding Show on July 28, 2024, at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL, with free admission, expert vendors, food and beverage samplings, and live fashion shows.

Relax with live music by Terry Beck at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on July 28, 2024, in Grafton, IL.

Experience the deep feelings of music at the Edwardsville Symphony "A Concert in Indigo" featuring soloist Caitlin Hadeler, soprano, on July 28, 2024, at City Park by Edwardsville Public Library in Edwardsville, IL.

Join the singles meet-up at the Riviera Maya on their new patio every Sunday evening in Alton, IL.

Celebrate the summer with the Alton Municipal Band's 134th Concert Season featuring themed outdoor concerts by top area musicians and guest artists on Sundays at Haskell Park, Alton, IL, from June 6th through July 28th, 2024.

We hope you enjoy the diverse range of activities and events happening in your area. If you have an event you'd like to share with the community, please don't hesitate to sign in and submit your event for free. Let's keep our community vibrant and engaged!

More like this: