From engaging children's programs and vibrant farmers' markets to exciting live music and unique community events, there's something for everyone this summer. Whether you're looking to explore local culture or enjoy a fun family outing, the variety and appeal of these events are sure to captivate you. For a full listing of events, visit Riverbender Events.

35th Anniversary of Raging Rivers: Get ready to celebrate a milestone as Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton turns 35! Join them on Friday, July 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for an unforgettable evening filled with live music, delicious food from local food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks display. Dive into the wave pool, relax on the lazy river, and enjoy a night of excitement and fun along the scenic Mississippi River. Don't forget to RSVP by calling (618) 786-2345.

The BuzzTones Live: Join us for live music from The BuzzTones on Friday, July 19, 2024, from 7 to 11 p.m.! Dinner is available from 5 to 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Classic Flicks for Conservation: Wall-E: Transformers, those robots in disguise, turn 40 this year, so cozy up with a blanket for a movie on the lawn and celebrate these films featuring robots! This free event takes place monthly from April through October. Watch a classic movie on our giant inflatable screen. Bring your own seating (lawn chairs or blankets), as well as your own snacks. No alcohol is permitted. See below for our upcoming presentations. No pre-registration required. While this event is FREE, donations are welcome! Limited parking is available, so arrive early to grab your seat. All movies this year will feature an episode of the 1939 movie serial “The Phantom Creeps” as a pre-film short. We want to thank Hayner Library for sponsoring July's Classic Flick for Conservation. July 20th at 8:30 PM: Wall-E August 24th at 8 PM: The Iron Giant September 21st at 7:15 PM: War of the Robots October 19th at 7 PM: Robot Monster.

FLOCK Cornhole Tournament: Time to show off your cornhole skills and win great prizes at FLOCK's Cornhole tournament! Co-sponsored by South Central IL Cornhole, grab a teammate and head to FLOCK on July 21 to eat good food, have good drinks, and play one of the summer's favorite games. Registration starts at noon and the tournament begins at 1. Cost is $20 per team.

Events on Jul. 19, 2024

Experience a model railroader's dream at the St. Louis Railroad Prototype Modelers Meet with high-quality models, displays, clinics, and more at the Gateway Convention Center on July 19 and 20.

Explore the world of numismatics at the Coin Show, Missouri Numismatic Society, featuring over 150 coin dealers, free parking, and free admission at the St Charles Convention Center from July 18 to 20.

Don't miss the educational and entertaining Children's Summer Reading Programs at The Mill in Granite City, with exciting shows and activities including Mad Science Oceans of Possibilities on July 19.

Join in the fun of Nerf Games! at the Keasler Complex in East Alton, where participants aged 5-17 can enjoy a Nerf Battle with provided equipment and safety glasses on July 19.

Teens in grades 7-12 can create their own recycled book journals at the Perennial STL Teen Recycled Book Journals workshop on July 19 at SMRLD in Granite City.

Discover unique permanent jewelry options at the After Hours with Permanent Jewelry event by Golden Knot Co at The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique in Godfrey on July 19.

Experience the fun and community spirit of the Annual Shipman Picnic, with lots of happenings and activities, by following @spotlightonshipman on Facebook for the latest updates.

Enjoy a night of local talent at Open Mic Nite at Maeva's Coffee in Alton, with a free raffle for attendees and a pet food drive on July 19.

Relax and read at the Summer Reading Retreat at Hayner Library in Alton Square Mall, featuring charcuterie, lemonade, and a cozy reading environment on July 19.

Get funky with local jam bands at Rock Crown w Max Michael and Datura at the Conservatory in Alton on July 19 for a night of great music and fun.

Have fun and learn improvisation skills at the Taller de Improvisación - en Español workshop at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves on the third Friday of each month.

Events on Jul. 20, 2024

Experience the vibrancy of local produce and handmade specialties at Imagine Hillsboro's Farmers Market on July 20, 2024, at Wood Street in Hillsboro, IL.

Get ready for an exciting and muddy adventure at the MudGirl Run Midwest on July 20, 2024, at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL.

Join car enthusiasts at the 46th Mustang Round Up & All Ford Car Show on July 20, 2024, at Roberts Motors in Alton, IL.

Support a great cause while enjoying a fun day of golf at the PUTT FOR MUTTS event on July 20, 2024, at The Woodlands Golf Club in Alton, IL.

Discover fresh produce and local artisans at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! on July 20, 2024, in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Alton, IL.

Participate in the first-ever golf tournament fundraiser for Found A Hound Rescue at the PUTTS FOR MUTTS on July 20, 2024, at Woodlands Golf Club in Alton, IL.

Explore the 28th season of the The Land of Goshen Community Market on July 20, 2024, on St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville, IL.

Find unique items every Saturday at the Market Days, hosted by Country Vibes Vendors and More, on July 20, 2024, at 511 N Washington Street in Bunker Hill, IL.

Enjoy fantastic deals at the Sidewalk Sale on July 20, 2024, at Coco + Oak in Alton, IL.

Join the excitement at the Hoka Trunkshow on July 20, 2024, at Cleary's Shoes and Boots in Wood River, IL.

Discover rare coins and collectibles at the Coin Show, Missouri Numismatic Society on July 20, 2024, at the St Charles Convention Center in St. Charles, MO.

Learn about animals and enjoy family fun at the All About Animals Event on July 20, 2024, at the Edwardsville Children's Museum in Edwardsville, IL.

Gain insights on detoxing and organizing at the Detox & Simplify event on July 20, 2024, at River of Life in Godfrey, IL.

Bring your little ones for stories, songs, and playtime at Saturday Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers on July 20, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL.

Begin your journey into yarn crafts with All Wound Up on July 20, 2024, at the Johnson Road Branch in Granite City, IL.

Join a community of writers at the Writers Circle: In Response on July 20, 2024, at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL.

Use your voice to improve library services at the TAG = Teen Advisory Group meeting on July 20, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL.

Enjoy live music and delicious seafood at the Shrimp Festival on July 20, 2024, at the Grafton Oyster Bar in Grafton, IL.

Support a worthy cause at the Benefit for The Blessing of The Fleet on July 20, 2024, at the Alton Marina in Alton, IL.

Join friends for some gaming fun at the Nintendo Switch event on July 20, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL.

Explore local art and enjoy good food at Art by the River on July 20, 2024, at Mel's Illinois RiverDock in Hardin, IL.

Immerse yourself in a dynamic fusion of art, music, and flavor at the 9th Annual Brock Seals Art Mimosas & Pancakes: A Dynamic Fusion of Art, Music, and Flavor in St. Louis! on July 20, 2024, at The Hawthorn in Saint Louis, MO.

Join us for the crowning of the 2024 Mini, Little, and Jr Miss at the 2024 St. Jacob Homecoming Pageant on July 20, 2024, at the Community Hall in St. Jacob, IL.

Enjoy live music by the Jason McAtee Duo on July 20, 2024, at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL.

Party on the patio with Flip the Frog LIVE on July 20, 2024, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL.

Enjoy a night of live music with NC4 LIVE on July 20, 2024, at the Sunset Bar and Grill in Godfrey, IL.

Join author Troy Taylor for dinner and haunted history at EVENING WITH ABRAHAM LINCOLN on July 20, 2024, at Mineral Springs in Alton, IL.

Enjoy a free movie screening of Wonka on July 20, 2024, at Drost Park in Maryville, IL.

Events on Jul. 21, 2024

Join the community for a delightful morning at the Pancake Breakfast at VFW Post 1308 in Alton on July 21, 2024. The event runs from 9 AM to 12 PM and supports both VFW Post 1308 and Scout Troop 1 with a delicious menu of pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice for $10 per plate.

Experience the fresh produce and local crafts at the Bethalto Farmers Market in Bethalto's Central Park on July 21, 2024. Held every Sunday from June 9 to October 13, this market offers a variety of goods and is a perfect way to support local vendors.

Enjoy a Sunday Funday with live music by Spillie Nelson on the patio at Spillie Nelson LIVE at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey on July 21, 2024. The reggae, rock, blues, jam band from St. Louis, MO will provide positive vibes from 2-6 PM. Don’t miss the Sunday Happy Hour from 1-4 PM and a special offer of 8 wings for $7!

Relish in live music with a rockabilly twist at the Live Music - Rockabilly event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton on July 21, 2024.

Unwind with a musical afternoon featuring Vineyards Music - Danny Kalaher at the Vineyards in Grafton on July 21, 2024.

Head to Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton on July 21, 2024, for an evening of Live Music - Fanfare and enjoy the local musical talents.

Celebrate a special cause at the Christmas in July Fundraiser at Bakers & Hale! in Godfrey on July 21, 2024. Enjoy live music by Spillie Nelson from 2-6 PM, raffle tickets, and a percentage of proceeds supporting a great cause, sponsored by Freer Auto Body and Bakers & Hale.

Meet new people and make connections at the Singles Meet Up Every Sunday! at Riviera Maya in Alton on July 21, 2024. This event invites singles to gather on the new patio for an evening of socializing.

Join the Alton Municipal Band for their Alton Municipal Band's 134th Concert Season at Haskell Park in Alton on July 21, 2024. The concert starts at 7 PM and features top area musicians and guest artists. Bring a lawn chair or a picnic and enjoy the historic ensemble.

Take a nocturnal adventure with the Moonlight Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey on July 21, 2024. The hike begins at 8:30 PM and covers about 2 miles of light to moderate terrain. Remember to register in advance and bring essentials like a reusable water bottle and bug spray.

