Featured

Porch Cafe LIVE! is back at the Alton VFW! No cover charge and a big dance floor! Come spend your Saturday night with us!

ABLAZE: Encounter the presence of God offers *FREE COUNTYWIDE EVENTS* where you can join us for live music, powerful stories of hope, and individual prayer if desired. There will be a service on Sunday evening on the county courthouse grounds. Worship will be provided by a local church team, and the message will be given by Dr. Kristi Lemley. There will also be a time of prayer and a separate prayer area if you would like more prayer.

Events on Jul. 12, 2024

Join us for a fun and educational experience with the S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits. Perfect for grades 2-6, these kits offer exciting projects in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math that you can complete at home. Pick up your kit at either library location while supplies last.

Make your summer full of literary adventures with the 2024 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge: Read Renew Repeat. Register online and dive into a world of books from June 1 to July 20. Happy reading!

Encourage your little ones to develop a love for reading with the Children's Smokey the Bear Reading Challenge. Register online and log books and activities from June 1 to July 20 to complete the challenge and enter a drawing for a plush Smokey the Bear.

Experience a week of fun and tradition at the Jersey County Fair. From livestock shows to thrilling rides and exciting grandstand events, there's something for everyone from July 7 to July 12.

Indulge in a delightful shopping experience at Sip & Shop. Join us at Rachel & Co. Coffeehouse on July 12 for boutique clothing, accessories, and more, while enjoying a great cup of coffee with friends.

Explore nature with the Senior Services Plus - HIKING CLUB. Join our Hiking Club Leader on July 12 at Willoughby Heritage Farm for a moderate hike and connect with fellow nature enthusiasts.

Bring your little ones to Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers on July 12 at SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Ave. Enjoy interactive learning activities designed to engage young minds and foster early development.

Engage your children in exciting educational activities with the Children's Summer Reading Programs. On July 12 at The Mill, meet and learn about rescued birds and animals from the Treehouse Wildlife Center.

Let your kids showcase their skills at the Survivor Games. On July 12 at the Keasler Complex, participants will join tribes to complete obstacles and puzzles. Lunch is served at noon, and the event is free for ages 5-12.

Celebrate the end of an era at the Catdaddy's Retirement Party. Wear your Catdaddy's t-shirt and share your favorite stories on July 12 at Catdady's Tavern while enjoying a shot of Dr. McGillicuddy.

Enjoy an evening of live music and festivities at the Maryville Fire Homecoming 2024. From July 12 to July 13 at Firemen's Park, enjoy live bands, rides, games, food, and parades.

Catch The Truckers LIVE on July 12 at The Loading Dock. Enjoy a night of honky-tonk and rock & roll with great music and good times.

Don't miss the Steve Ewing Duo LIVE at Bakers & Hale. Come on July 12 for an evening of fantastic music, delicious food, and great company.

Get ready to groove with Soulshine Groove LIVE. Join us on July 12 at Wood River Moose #1349 for a night of energetic live music from 7-10pm.

Enjoy an electrifying performance by Champagne Fixx Weekend at Fast Eddie's Bon Air. Catch them live on July 12 and 13, and enjoy the coldest beer in town.

Join the Poor Dirty Astronauts LIVE for an epic live jam on July 12 at the Conservatory in Alton. Don't miss out on the great music and good vibes.

Rock the night away with Harvest Drive LIVE on July 12 at 3rd Chute Bar & Grill II. Enjoy cold drinks and fantastic music all night long.

Events on Jul. 13, 2024

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of The Land of Goshen Community Market in Downtown Edwardsville, where your favorite vendors and new ones come together with fresh produce, cut flowers, tasty treats, and more.

Join us at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! in Alton, where you can find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh cut flowers, potted plants, grass-fed meat, local honey, and much more every Saturday morning through October 21st.

Visit the Market Days at Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill, where a Flea/Farmer's Market Event is hosted every Saturday through September 7.

Help clean up our community at the Highway 67 Litter Clean Up in Godfrey, and join in on a pet food and supply drive in remembrance of Trinity's upcoming birthday.

Join us for the Warehouse and Community Yardsale at Market at Milton in Alton, where you can find great deals or set up your own table to sell your items.

Bring your family to the Little Red Riding Hood performance at Edwardsville Public Library, an opera for kids that features world-famous tunes and lots of fun.

Celebrate the release of Genevieve and the Magic Haskell Playhouse at the Genevieve and the Magic Haskell Playhouse Signing & Story Time at Lucy Haskell Playhouse, with a story time followed by a book signing with author Evelyn King.

Enjoy outdoor Tae Kwon Do at the TKD in the Park! event at Alton Amphitheater, where special classes for all ranks and ages are held.

Don't miss the Route 66 Main Street Mingle in Virden, where a vibrant outdoor market brings the community together with diverse vendors and unique finds.

Bring your kids to the Come, Play, and Stay event at Hayner Library in Alton, where they can enjoy crafts, Legos, board games, story writing, and puzzles.

Join the Knee High Naturalists program at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, designed for children ages 2-5 to learn about nature, read stories, complete art activities, and go for a short hike.

Learn about the significance of George Caleb Bingham's river paintings at the George Caleb Bingham and The River Paintings: Dee Kilgo, Ph.D. event at Genealogy & Local History Library in Alton.

Join the Art & Craft Supply Freecycle! at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, where you can donate or pick up gently used art and craft supplies.

Teens can enjoy playing on the Nintendo Switch every Saturday at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City.

Enjoy live music by the Skylark Brothers at the Vineyards Music event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus.

Catch the live performance of Scott & Karl at the Live Music event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus.

Don't miss the live performance of Extrusion at the Extrusion LIVE event at the Conservatory in Alton.

Celebrate the life of Tavena Hagedorn at the Tavena Hagedorn Memorial Celebration Show at Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club in Godfrey with a special show by Harvest Drive.

Enjoy an evening of music with Rum Boogie Acoustic at the Rum Boogie Acoustic LIVE event at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey.

Experience an epic gospel music performance at the Oakwood COGIC Choir Gospel Music Explosion in Godfrey, featuring Michael Roberts and the Voices Of Deliverance.

Events on Jul. 14, 2024

Today is the last day to record your reading for the summer reading program in Beanstack! Don't miss out on this opportunity to log your summer reads by visiting Last Day to Record Summer Reading in Beanstack.

The first Pickers Market of the season is happening today in Downtown Litchfield. This award-winning juried antique sale includes an arts and crafts section, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Enjoy your day out by visiting Litchfield Pickers Market.

Join us for a special performance by Ignite - Youth Choir at Elsah United Methodist Church at the 8:45 a.m. service. Come out and worship by attending the Ignite - Youth Choir Concert.

The Bethalto Farmers Market is open every Sunday from June 9 through October 13 at Bethalto Central Park. Discover fresh produce and artisan goods by visiting Bethalto Farmers Market.

Join us for a community effort to clean up our stretch of highway 67. Meet us in the back of the Godfrey Walmart parking lot with trash bags, gloves, and vests provided. We're also hosting a pet food and supply drive. Participate by visiting Highway 67 Litter Clean Up.

Experience a moving performance by Ignite - Youth Choir at Alton Grace United Methodist Church at the 10 a.m. service. Don't miss this chance to worship and enjoy the music by attending the Ignite - Youth Choir Concert.

Ignite - Youth Choir will also perform at Hartford United Methodist Church at the 11:15 a.m. service. Join us for a heartfelt worship experience by attending the Ignite - Youth Choir Concert.

Join Riverbend Sexual Wellness Guide for an in-depth discussion on consent, sexual wellness, and sexual aftercare. The class will include a guided meditation. Don't forget to bring your comfort items. Attend this insightful session by visiting Sexual Wellness Discussion.

Enjoy live music by NGK Band at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus. Relax with some great tunes by attending Live Music - NGK Band.

Looking for a singles meetup? Join us on the new patio at Riviera Maya on Sunday evenings. Express your interest by visiting Singles Meet Up Every Sunday!

The Alton Municipal Band kicks off its 134th concert season this summer with themed outdoor concerts performed by top area musicians and guest artists. Enjoy music at Haskell Park on Sundays at 7 p.m. by attending the Alton Municipal Band's 134th Concert Season.CJ Nasello also contributed to this story.

