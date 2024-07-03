The events happening on July 5th-7th, 2024, offer something for everyone, from family fun days and live music performances to unique craft fairs and vibrant farmers' markets. Whether you're interested in celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, participating in a reading challenge, or enjoying a delicious pork steak fundraiser, there's an event that will spark your interest. For a full listing of events and to find out more details, visit Riverbender Events.

MoneyShot LIVE promises an evening of great food, cold drinks, and a lively atmosphere. Enjoy the music from MoneyShot as they take the stage to entertain you and your friends on one of the largest dance floors in the area!

Grafton Independence Day Fireworks 2024 invites you to celebrate Independence Day in beautiful Grafton! Experience spectacular fireworks at Lighthouse Park over the Mississippi River while dining at downtown restaurants or staying at guesthouses along the river. Spend the long weekend in Grafton where there are plenty of activities for everyone in the family to enjoy!

Christmas in July is an event you won't want to miss, with no admittance fee and 40 vendors offering handmade items and direct sales products. You could even win a $75 Visa Card attendance prize! The more you shop with different vendors, the more chances you have to win. Join us at the Wood River Moose, indoors.

2025 Season 8u Baseball Tryouts are here, and the Rawlings Tigers Brighton Baseball Team is hosting tryouts for their 2025 8u Baseball Season. Join us on July 6th and July 27th from 6pm to 8pm at Glazebrook Baseball Fields - Field C. Be part of an organization built on youth player development, growing the game, and creating life experiences accompanied by inspired character development.

FLOCK Movie Night: Migration is another exciting movie night under the stars at FLOCK on July 6! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a showing of Migration starting at 7:30 p.m. Remember, no outside food or drink is allowed.

Sunday Funday with Erin Jo! brings the whole family together at FLOCK this Sunday! Enjoy familiar favorites and original songs from Erin Jo in an environment where there's something for everyone.

Events on Jul. 5, 2024

Join the fun and challenge yourself with the 2024 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge: Read Renew Repeat, available from June 1 to July 20 at various library locations and online.

Encourage your children to participate in the Children's Smokey the Bear Reading Challenge by registering online and logging their books and activities between June 1 and July 20.

Indulge in a delicious meal while supporting a good cause at the Pork Steak Fundraiser hosted by Restoring Hope Church of God in Wood River, offering carry-out and free delivery for orders of ten or more.

Enjoy an afternoon of live music with Nate & Nanny LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton, where the duo will entertain with tunes and take requests from 2-6pm.

Experience a night of music and fireworks at the Flip The Frog LIVE event at Grafton Oyster Bar, featuring the band's performance and a spectacular view of Grafton's Fireworks show.

Kick off your weekend with live music from Nathan Sickmeier LIVE at Grip & Sip in Wood River, providing your favorite tunes and taking requests from 7-10pm.

Bring your song requests and join the fun at Bakers & Hale for the Riverbend Dueling Pianos, held on the first Friday of every month on the patio.

Enjoy an evening of sing-along entertainment with Blarney Man LIVE at Morrison's Irish Pub in Alton, paired with great food and drinks.

Join the fun at the Glow Golf at Edwardsville American Legion, complete with a 9:00 PM tee time, cart decoration, and a drink ticket for just $25 per person.

Watch the Grafton Fireworks from the best seat in the house at the Grafton Fireworks at Grafton Winery, enjoying the riverside patio and a fantastic view.

Events on Jul. 6, 2024

Join us at the Yacht Rockers LIVE event at The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, as we celebrate the 4th of July with the Greatest Show On Surf!

Spend your Saturday morning at The Land of Goshen Community Market in downtown Edwardsville, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, where you'll find fresh produce, cut flowers, tasty treats, and a variety of handcrafted goods from 8 am to 12 pm.

Discover the local flavors and artisanal crafts at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! in Alton, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, from 8 am to Noon, featuring a variety of fresh and handmade products.

Explore the offerings at the Market Days hosted by Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, where you can enjoy a vibrant flea/farmer's market experience.

Don't miss the Carlinville Market Days in Carlinville, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, from 9 am, where you can enjoy a bustling market experience on the historic square.

Participate in the Hole In One Contest & 9-Hole Scramble at Edwardsville, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, starting at 8:00 AM, with a chance to win a Jeep from Cassens.

Bring your children to Come, Play, and Stay at the Hayner Library in Alton, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, for a day-long pop-in station featuring crafts, Legos, board games, story writing, and puzzles.

Experience the Route 66 Main Street Mingle in Virden, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm, where you can enjoy a vibrant market along the iconic Old Route 66.

Let your little ones explore nature at the Knee High Naturalists program at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, where children ages 2-5 can enjoy nature activities, a story, art, and a short hike.

Join the fun at the Family Fun Day hosted by Christway Church in Godfrey, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, from 11 am to 2 pm, featuring hot dogs, games, and a bounce house with a water slide.

Celebrate the 4th of July weekend with fireworks at the 4th of July Weekend Free Public Fireworks at the American Legion Post #199 in Edwardsville, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, with activities starting at 2:00 pm.

Enjoy live music by Scott Logan at the Vineyards music - Scott Logan event at Grafton Winery in Grafton, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024.

Get creative with the Adult Summer Crafts event at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, from 2-3:30 PM, where you can make butterfly houses.

Bring the whole family to the Family Fun Festival in South Roxana, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, for a day of food trucks, inflatables, a foam party, games, a petting zoo, live music, and fireworks.

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Fourth of July Bash on July 6th at the Alton Moose Lodge 951 in Godfrey, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, with live music, a pork steak dinner, and a spectacular fireworks display at 9:00 PM.

Enjoy live music by the Blue Moon Blues Band at the Live music - Blue moon blues band event in Grafton, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024.

Rock out with Miles Station at the Miles Station LIVE event at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, from 7-11 pm.

Celebrate Henry McPike's birthday with a tour at the Happy Birthday Henry Tour! at the McPike Mansion in Alton, IL, on Jul. 6, 2024, featuring history, photos, dowsing rods, and a dark room cellar session.

Events on Jul. 7, 2024

Get ready for a week of fun at the Jersey County Fair in Jerseyville, IL, starting on July 7, 2024. Enjoy a wide range of activities including livestock shows, a parade, a talent show, and an amusement park, all with affordable admission prices for the whole family.

Discover fresh produce and artisanal goods at the Bethalto Farmers Market in Bethalto, IL, every Sunday from June 9 through October 13, 2024, at Central Park. It's the perfect spot to support local vendors and enjoy a vibrant community atmosphere.

Bring your family and friends to Sunday Funday at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar in Alton, IL, on July 7, 2024. Enjoy live music by Erin Jo, delicious food from various food trucks, and a fun-filled day for everyone.

Spend a delightful evening at the Vineyards Music - Andrew Dahle event at Grafton Winery in Grafton, IL, on July 7, 2024. Relax with a glass of wine and enjoy live music in a beautiful vineyard setting.

Join us for live music by Two Pedros at the Live Music - Two Pedros event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, on July 7, 2024. It's the perfect way to unwind and enjoy some great tunes and beverages.

Don't miss the Enjoy Church Summer Nights in Alton, IL, on July 7, 2024. This free event offers fun activities for all ages, including free food, music, a waterslide, face painting, and more. Bring your friends and family for a night of summer fun!

Experience the magic of live music at the Alton Municipal Band's 134th Concert Season in Alton, IL, on July 7, 2024. Enjoy themed outdoor concerts every Thursday and Sunday, performed by top area musicians in beautiful park settings.

Looking to meet new people? Join us for Singles Meet Up Every Sunday! at Riviera Maya in Alton, IL, on July 7, 2024. It's a great opportunity to socialize and make new connections on the new patio.