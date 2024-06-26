From great live music, to the lively Illinois Elvis Festival and vibrant farmers' markets, there's no shortage of events to suit every interest and age group. To explore the full listing of events and find something that piques your interest, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

Rum Boogie LIVE is ready to party with you at Post 1308 this Friday, June 28th, from 7-11 PM! Hit one of the biggest dance floors in the area and groove the night away!

Attention Bargain Hunters, DIY Enthusiasts, and Business Owners! A massive open house sale at the closing of a former Batteries Plus store is this weekend. This is your chance to grab amazing deals on a wide variety of items with 50% OFF THE ENTIRE STORE! Details: Location: Former Batteries Plus Store, 3755 Troy Rd, IL-159, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Date: June 22nd and 23rd Time: 9am to 7pm Payment Method: CASH ONLY!! What’s Available: Batteries: From AA to car batteries, we have a wide selection of batteries for all your needs. Light Bulbs: LED, CFL, and incandescent bulbs for homes and businesses. Chargers and Power Banks: Keep your devices powered up with top-quality chargers and power banks. Electronic Accessories: Cables, adapters, and connectors for all your electronic devices. Tools and Equipment: Hand tools, power tools, and equipment perfect for home improvement projects. Displays and Fixtures: Ideal for retail store owners looking to upgrade their setups. Office Furniture: Desks, chairs, shelving units, and many more surprises. Highlights of the Event: 50% OFF EVERYTHING: Unbeatable prices on all items, everything must go! Bundle Deals: Special discounts for bulk purchases.

Bring the family to FLOCK and Flutter on the last Saturday of every month for family-friendly activities, a special craft suitable for kids young and old, and, of course, delicious food from FLOCK's food trucks!

You know what you need this summer? A new dog. Join us at Dog Days of Summer at FLOCK on June 30 as we celebrate our furry friends! The Metro East Humane Society will be at FLOCK with adoptable dogs ready to steal your heart. We'll also have pet-related goods for sale from local vendors including apparel, gifts, and pet treats from Midwest Pup Club and pet portraits from Patrick Walgamotte!

Discover if you LOVE to FLY! at Piston Aviation for introduction flights and talk with instructors and the leadership team! Limited flights are available! Intro Flight Event Dates: June 30th from Noon-5PM, July 27th from 10AM-4PM, August 24th from 10AM-4PM.

Events on Jun. 28, 2024

Join us for the S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits for a fun and educational experience where kids in grades 2-6 can pick up kits with supplies and instructions to create projects such as Spring Slime, Grass Head Plants, and Chromatography Butterflies.

Don't miss the 2024 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge: Read Renew Repeat from June 1 to July 20. Register online or at either library location and dive into a summer full of reading adventures!

Register now for the Children's Smokey the Bear Reading Challenge, where children can log books they read or listen to, complete activities, and stand a chance to win a plush Smokey the Bear by reading three books and doing five activities between June 1 and July 20.

Come and explore a variety of kids' items, strollers, bikes, toys, clothes, books, and home decor at our Yard Sale in the Riverwoods subdivision in East Alton on June 28 from 6-8 p.m. and June 29 from 9-12. Great deals await!

Celebrate the King at the 2nd Annual Illinois Elvis Festival in Collinsville, IL, with six different stage productions featuring top Elvis Presley tribute artists from June 28 to June 30. Don't miss this Elvis-filled extravaganza!

Experience a curated vintage shopping event at the Thanks, Its Vintage Market on June 28 at Post Commons in Alton. Enjoy live music, a cash bar, and a wide array of vintage collections from 15+ vendors.

Come out for an evening of local Hip-Hop and R&B showcases at Midnight In Babylon on June 28 at the Conservatory in Alton. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 6:50 p.m.!

Bring your kids to the Pajama Party! on June 28 at the IMerge Community Center in Alton. Parents and guardians are encouraged to volunteer, and one child gets free entry when you do.

Support a great cause at the Fundraiser Quarter Auction for Kallie on June 28 at the Wood River Moose. Help Kallie raise funds for her school trip to Washington D.C. while enjoying a fun-filled auction evening.

Enjoy a night of live music with Lady Luck LIVE on June 28 at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey. Dance to your favorite party songs from 7-11 p.m. while savoring tasty drinks and delicious food.

Laugh the night away at the Live ComedySportz Match on June 28 at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, MO. Enjoy an outrageously funny improv show that's perfect for all ages!

Join us for the Summer Concert Series! on June 28 at the City Park Bandstand in Edwardsville. Enjoy a performance by LustreLights as part of the Art in the Park series, starting at 8 p.m.

Events on Jun. 29, 2024

Join the fun at Kayaking on Drost Park, Maryville on June 29, 2024, at Drost Park, Maryville, IL, where you can enjoy free kayaking sessions starting every hour from noon to 4 PM, with hot dogs provided by Allison Bash from the local State Farm Agency.

Mark your calendars for the Golf Scramble on June 29, 2024, at Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville, IL. Start your day with an 8 AM shotgun start, and enjoy golf, a cart, lunch, and gifts all included in your registration.

Don't miss The Land of Goshen Community Market on June 29, 2024, in downtown Edwardsville, IL. From 8 AM to 12 PM, explore fresh produce, cut flowers, baked goods, art, and more, while enjoying live music and free children's activities.

Visit the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season on June 29, 2024, in Alton, IL, from 8 AM to Noon. Discover a wide selection of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, handmade soap, and artwork, with new breakfast and lunch items available this year.

Head over to Market Days on June 29, 2024, at Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill, IL, to shop from a variety of vendors offering handmade crafts, food, produce, and more from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Experience the Flea/Farmer's Market on June 29, 2024, at Country Vibes Vendors & More in Bunker Hill, IL. From 9 AM to 1 PM, enjoy shopping for antique, vintage, and handmade items, along with food vendors and a meet & greet with LILO & Stitch from 11 AM to 12 PM.

Check out the Nintendo Switch event on June 29, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL. From 1 PM to 4 PM, teens in grades 7-12 can enjoy gaming in the Teen Room.

Enjoy live music with Vineyards Music - James Jones on June 29, 2024, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL.

Catch the Live Music - Garden Party on June 29, 2024, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL.

Join the Bikes, Birds, and Brews 2024 event on June 29, 2024, at The Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, MO. Enjoy a 3-hour guided biking session through the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, followed by a cold brew from Old Bakery Beer Company.

Experience the excitement of the Ranch Rodeo on June 29, 2024, at Illinois Boots and Saddle Club in Alton, IL. Doors open at 6 PM, and the rodeo starts at 7 PM, featuring events like trailer loading, stray gathering, and team branding.

Support a good cause at the Fundraiser Concert- 4 Bands & Silent Auction on June 29, 2024, at the Madison County Farm Bureau in Edwardsville, IL. Enjoy performances by four bands, a silent auction, and refreshments starting at 6 PM.

Rock out with Velvet Goldmine LIVE on June 29, 2024, at The Pump House Bar and Grill in Wood River, IL. Enjoy a great night of glam rock music with friends and family.

Events on Jun. 30, 2024

Every Sunday from June 9 through October 13, the Bethalto Farmers Market takes place at Central Park in Bethalto, IL, where you can explore a variety of fresh produce and artisan goods.

Join us on Sunday, June 30th, from 10am to 3pm for the Urban Farm Tour at Alton Yard Farms in Alton, IL, hosted by the Sierra Club. Meet local farmers, learn about sustainable practices, and relish the beautiful scenery.

Come support a great cause at the First Student & Glen Ed Pantry Fundraiser at Edison's in Edwardsville, IL, happening on Sunday, June 30th. Buy your tickets now through their Link Tree.

Experience the soulful sounds of the Live Music - Tragg Band at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, on Sunday, June 30th. Enjoy an evening of live entertainment in a beautiful setting.

On Sunday, June 30th, immerse yourself in the powerful music of the Edwardsville Symphony "A Concert of Red" at City Park by Edwardsville Public Library in Edwardsville, IL. Enjoy intense and evocative music conducted by Twinda Murray with soloist Eddie Hitchcock, tenor.

If you're single and looking to mingle, join us every Sunday evening for the Singles Meet Up Every Sunday! at Riviera Maya in Alton, IL. Enjoy the new patio and meet new people.

Don’t miss the Alton Municipal Band's 134th Concert Season at Haskell Park in Alton, IL. Enjoy 8 weeks of themed outdoor concerts performed by top area musicians and guest artists every Sunday at 7 p.m. from June 6th through July 28th, 2024.