Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Racing is coming to Alton June 21 – 23! Kick off the event on Belle Street at Mac’s Downtown the evening of June 21 with a Meet & Greet Street Party where you can meet drivers, see the racing boats up close and personal, and grab some food. Watch races throughout the day on Saturday, June 22, and join a Driver’s Sponsor Appreciation Party at 6 PM, and continue with more races Sunday, June 23, with an end-of-event Awards Presentation at 4 PM in Riverfront Park! Buy your VIP and Bleacher seats here! General Admission is free!

Mississippi River Festival 2024 invites you to experience the revival of an iconic tradition! Be part of the inaugural year of the revived Mississippi River Festival, gracing the stage at the Alton Amphitheater on June 22nd. GRAMMY AWARD winning Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Fastball, and FEEL are set to bring the magic to the riverfront stage. Secure your seats for an evening of timeless music: General Admission $25, Reserved Seats $40, VIP $85. The past harmonizes with the now and the classic intertwine with the contemporary. Four bands are set to take the stage at the revived MRF happening June 22nd at the Alton Amphitheater. The Mississippi River Festival is a celebration of music, culture, and community that echoes the vibrant spirit of its historic predecessor. From 1969 to 1980, the MRF captivated audiences with its unique blend of natural beauty and world-class performances. As we embark on this journey to revitalize the MRF, we honor its rich legacy while embracing the opportunity to write a new chapter in its storied history.

Events on Jun. 21, 2024

Don't miss out on the S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits event in Illinois on June 21, 2024. It's a perfect opportunity for Grades 2-6 to explore the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math with fun take-home kits available at the library.

Join the 2024 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge: Read Renew Repeat from June 1 to July 20, 2024. Register online and dive into a world of books, enjoying a summer filled with reading adventures!

The Children's Smokey the Bear Reading Challenge is here to spark your child's interest in reading. Register online and log the books you read or listen to between June 1 and July 20 to win exciting prizes, including a plush Smokey the Bear!

On June 21, 2024, head to Senior Services Plus in Alton, Illinois, for the Fraud Panel sponsored by AARP Illinois. Learn about different types of scams targeting older adults, how to prevent them, and the legal protections available, all while enjoying a complimentary lunch.

Maeva's Coffee in Alton is hosting an Open Mic Night! on June 21, 2024. Bring your music, jokes, poetry, or any other art form and enjoy a night full of creativity and fun from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Experience an evening of music at the Conservatory in Alton with Gavin O'Brien W/The BuzzTones & The Down Bads on June 21, 2024. Doors open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. for a night to remember.

Join Trudy Cairns at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville on June 21, 2024, for a Paint Night: Heartland Blooms session. Create a patriotic painting with step-by-step instructions and enjoy a creative evening for ages 12 and up.

Meditate and find peace at the Meditate in Nature event at the Market at Milton in Alton on June 21, 2024. This silent meditation session will help you ground and reconnect with nature.

Enjoy live music with Where's Dave LIVE at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, Illinois, on June 21, 2024. Experience a great atmosphere, delicious food, and fantastic live music.

Join fellow paranormal enthusiasts at the Haunted America Conference 2024 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, on June 21, 2024. Dive into the world of ghosts and hauntings in one of America's most haunted small towns.

Get ready for a weekend of music with Whiskey Weekend at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton. Enjoy live performances on June 21 and 22, 2024, on the large heated and covered patio.

Join the Summer Concert Series! at the City Park Bandstand in Edwardsville, Illinois, on June 21, 2024. Enjoy a fantastic performance by Butch Wax and the Hollywoods as part of the Art in the Park series.

Laugh your heart out with Live ComedySportz Match - Fridays at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, Missouri, on June 21, 2024. Experience a hilarious improv show that combines comedy and sports for a night of pure entertainment.

Join The Nature Institute in Godfrey, Illinois, for a Moonlight Hike on June 21, 2024. Enjoy a guided night hike through the woods, perfect for families and nature enthusiasts.

Events on Jun. 22, 2024

Join Jess Thenhaus, a certified Forest & Nature Therapy Guide, for a unique outdoor experience at Forest Bathing + Nature Therapy on June 22, 2024, at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL.

Experience the 28th season of the vibrant Land of Goshen Community Market by attending The Land of Goshen Community Market on June 22, 2024, in downtown Edwardsville, IL.

Explore a wide selection of fresh produce, baked goods, handmade art, and more at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! on June 22, 2024, in Alton, IL, now temporarily relocated to the parking lot at the corner of Broadway & Ridge Street.

Discover a variety of goods, including antiques, crafts, and collectibles, at the Riverside Flea Market on June 22, 2024, at The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL.

Celebrate the beauty of water gardens and koi fish by joining the 24th Annual St Louis Water Garden Pond-O-Rama Tour on June 22, 2024, in Manchester, MO.

Don't miss the St. Louis Numismatic Society's 70th Annual One-Day Coin Show at St Louis Numismatic Society's 70th Annual One-Day Coin Show on June 22, 2024, at Machinist's Hall in Bridgeton, MO.

Support local retirees by participating in the Annual LIUNA Local 338 Retiree Ron Harris Memorial Golf Tournament on June 22, 2024, at Belk Park in Wood River, IL.

Find unique items and fresh produce at the Market Days hosted by Country Vibes Vendors and More on June 22, 2024, in Bunker Hill, IL.

Relax and rejuvenate your body and mind at a morning Yoga class on June 22, 2024, at Radiance Yoga & Wellness in Alton, IL.

Jumpstart your goal-setting skills at the Goal Setting Workshop on June 22, 2024, at Party On Broadway in Alton, IL.

Attend the special outdoor Tae Kwon Do session, TKD in the Park, on June 22, 2024, at the Alton Amphitheater in Alton, IL.

Celebrate pollinators and their significance to our ecosystem at Pollinator Day on June 22, 2024, at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, IL.

Learn about amateur radio at the Lewis and Clark Radio Club Field Day 2024 on June 22, 2024, at Belk Park in Wood River, IL.

Create your own garden pole at the Let's Create Garden Poles workshop on June 22, 2024, at Party on Broadway in Alton, IL.

Showcase your talent or enjoy watching others at Alton's Talent Show on June 22, 2024, at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL.

Experience the thrill of monster trucks at the Monster X Tour on June 22, 2024, at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL.

Teens can enjoy gaming at the Nintendo Switch event on June 22, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL.

Enjoy live music by the NGK Band at Live Music - NGK Band event on June 22, 2024, at Grafton Winery in Grafton, IL.

Listen to the Skylark Brothers at the Vineyards Music - Skylark Brothers event on June 22, 2024, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL.

Enjoy a night of honky-tonk and rock & roll with The Truckers LIVE on June 22, 2024, at Prairie Inn in Dorsey, IL.

Have a blast at the Parking Lot Party! on June 22, 2024, at Wood River Tropical Sno in Wood River, IL, featuring food trucks, foam, and fun activities.

Meet Michael Ford, Alton's own NFL player, and support a good cause at the Meet and Greet With Michael Ford: For a Good Cause! on June 22, 2024, at Mac's Downtown in Alton, IL.

Join the Mississippi River Festival After Party at Mississippi River Festival After Party on June 22, 2024, at The Conservatory in Alton, IL, featuring live music and art displays.

Enhance your yoga teaching skills with the Sequencing 101 Workshop on June 22, 2024, at River Bend Yoga in Alton, IL.

Enjoy live family-friendly pro wrestling entertainment at WrestleMax: Always The Hard Way on June 22, 2024, at Columbia Turner Hall in Columbia, IL.

Gather your friends for a fun night on the patio with Money Shot LIVE on June 22, 2024, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL.

Enjoy a classic movie on the lawn at Classic Flicks for Conservation: Transformers: The Movie on June 22, 2024, at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL.

Events on Jun. 23, 2024

Join us at the Bethalto Farmers Market, held every Sunday from June 9 through October 13 at Central Park in Bethalto, IL. This market is a great opportunity to support local farmers and artisans.

Celebrate our region's ongoing conservation efforts at the Pollinator Party on June 23, 2024, at Lavista Park in Godfrey, IL. The event will feature kids' crafts and activities, making it a fun outing for the whole family.

Enjoy a musical afternoon with Vineyards Music - Danny Kalaher on June 23, 2024, in Grafton, IL. Relax and unwind with great music in a beautiful setting.

Head over to Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, for an evening of live music by Fanfare on June 23, 2024. It's the perfect way to enjoy a summer evening with friends and family.

The Alton Municipal Band's 134th Concert Season continues on June 23, 2024, at Haskell Park in Alton, IL. Enjoy themed outdoor concerts performed by top area musicians and guest artists. Bring a lawn chair or a picnic for a delightful evening of music.

If you're single and ready to mingle, don't miss the Singles Meet Up Every Sunday! on the new patio at Riviera Maya in Alton, IL. It's a great opportunity to meet new people and make connections.

