Whether you're looking to explore nature, enjoy live music, or dive into community celebrations, there's an event to suit every interest this weekend. For a full listing of all the exciting happenings, visit Riverbender Events.

If you want to ensure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

BuzzTones LIVE is returning to FLOCK & Food Truck Park on Jun. 14, 2024. Stop by, grab some great food, catch some great vibes, and listen to some great music!

33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration at James H. Killion Park on Jun. 15, 2024, is an event not to be missed. The festivities begin at 11:30 AM with an opening ceremony featuring the American Legion Post 354 Flag Ceremony. The event will be hosted by MC Tiana Gipson, with DJ Steve Love providing the music throughout the day. The program includes a welcome address by Carolyn Thompson, a patriotic segment led by Pastor Buford, and a keynote speech by Senator Tammy Duckworth

Pancake Breakfast invites the community to VFW Post 1308 on Jun. 16, 2024, for a monthly gathering held every third Sunday from 9 AM to 12 PM. This event supports VFW Post 1308 and Scout Troop 1, offering a selection of pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice, all for $10 per plate. The event is open to the public.

Events on Jun. 14, 2024

Explore the wonders of STEM with S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits this June 14, 2024. Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math come alive with these engaging kits available for grades 2-6, ensuring a fun and educational experience for young minds.

Don't miss the Estate Sale Pontoon Beach, June 13-15 in Granite City, IL. After 60 years, everything must go, from furniture and tools to kitchenware and home decor. Visit 17 Lakeview Dr and find your next treasure.

Join the adventure on June 14, 2024, with the Senior Services Plus - HIKING CLUB at Beaver Dam State Park, Carlinville, IL. Hit the trails with fellow hikers and enjoy an easy 1-2 mile hike through beautiful terrain, with a post-hike lunch to connect with nature lovers.

Kids are in for a treat at VBS: Breaker Rock Beach @ Calvary Baptist from June 10-14, 2024. From tide pools to watching mighty waves, children aged 3 years to 5th grade will discover that God’s truth never changes while having loads of fun.

Kick off your weekend with live music at TGIF w/ The Lost Cause Duo on June 14, 2024, at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton, IL. Enjoy your favorite tunes from 2-6 PM on the spacious patio with Riley and Nathan.

Train enthusiasts, don't miss the Model Train Open House in conjunction with the Village of Glen Carbon Homecoming events on June 14-15, 2024. Visit the old Glen Carbon Town Hall/Fire House to watch trains running on an 18 x 27-foot HO scale model railroad.

Celebrate community spirit at the 118th Annual Betsey Ann Picnic in Brighton, IL, on June 14 and 15, 2024. Enjoy live music, carnival rides, delicious food, and more, with attractions like "Money Shot" and "Whiskey River" lighting up the nights.

Experience the vibrant 2024 Glen Carbon Homecoming on June 14-15, featuring carnival rides, food, live music, and a host of community activities. Join the fun on Main Street Glen Carbon and make lasting memories.

Witness the thrill of racing at the Summer Nationals UMP- The Hell Tour on June 14, 2024, at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL. With late models, exciting hot laps, and intense racing action, it’s a night motorsport fans won’t want to miss.

Enjoy a night of music and fun at ICA Night at Big Daddy's on June 14, 2024, in Edwardsville, IL. For just $30, indulge in an all-you-can-eat appetizer buffet, drinks, and the fantastic sounds of the band STRANGERS, all while supporting a great cause.

Kick off the summer season with Porch Cafe LIVE at Bakers & Hale on June 14, 2024, in Godfrey, IL. Enjoy delicious food, drinks, and dancing as you groove to live music and celebrate the start of summer.

Don't miss the Summer Concert Series! in Edwardsville, IL, starting June 14, 2024. With performances by the Steve Ewing Band and other local artists, it’s the perfect way to enjoy warm summer nights with great music at the City Park Bandstand.

Laugh your heart out at the Live ComedySportz Match on June 14, 2024, at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, MO. This improv comedy show, akin to Whose Line Is It Anyway, promises an evening full of laughter and fun for all ages.

Get ready for another hilarious night at Stand Up at Sneaky's on June 14, 2024, in Edwardsville, IL. Featuring a new lineup of comics and fresh jokes, this stand-up night promises to deliver a great time with limited tickets available.

Events on Jun. 15, 2024

Experience the charm of locally-grown plants and handmade specialties at the Imagine Hillsboro's Farmers Market at Wood Street in Hillsboro, IL, on June 15, 2024. Enjoy a vibrant market atmosphere from 9 AM to Noon.

Kickstart your weekend with fresh produce and unique artisan crafts at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! happening at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Alton, IL. Join the fun from 8 AM to Noon on June 15, 2024.

Discover a community of local vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items at The Land of Goshen Community Market in Downtown Edwardsville, IL, on June 15, 2024, from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Article continues after sponsor message

Come rain or shine, find amazing deals at the Side Walk Sale at White Birch in Alton, IL, on June 15, 2024. Don't miss out on incredible bargains!

Join the fun at the Market Days hosted by Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill, IL, on June 15, 2024. Explore a variety of flea and farmer's market treasures from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Get creative with nature-themed art activities during the MAC Art Bus Visit at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, on June 15, 2024, between 10 AM and 12 PM. This free event is perfect for all ages!

Welcome summer at the Summer Picnic Memory Café at Hayner Library in Alton, IL, on June 15, 2024. Engage in hands-on activities and connect with others from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Let your kids have a blast at the Come, Play, and Stay event at Hayner Library in Alton, IL, on June 15, 2024. Drop by between 10 AM and 4 PM for crafts, games, and more!

Recycle your old electronics sustainably at the Electronics Recycling event at Edwardsville Library in Edwardsville, IL, on June 15, 2024, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Celebrate 618 Day early with 618 Pre Weekend at Hippie Spirit in Granite City, IL, on June 15, 2024. Enjoy free hot dogs, a tattoo station, and DIY tie-dye activities from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Mark a decade of great coffee and community at the Maeva's 10 Year Anniversary Party at Maeva's Coffee in Alton, IL, on June 15, 2024. Celebrate with live music, free coffee, and cake from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Teens in grades 7-12 can enjoy gaming fun at Nintendo Switch sessions at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL, on June 15, 2024, from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Learn the basics of knitting and crochet at the All Wound Up event at the Johnson Road Branch in Granite City, IL, on June 15, 2024. Sessions run from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Embark on a journey of self-healing with the Path to Forgiveness: A Journey Within workshop at The Healing Haus in Alton, IL, on June 15, 2024, from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. Explore self-forgiveness through discussions, breathwork, and sound healing.

Enjoy a day of free family fun at Hope Fest 2024 at the 1st Assembly of God Church in Wood River, IL, on June 15, 2024. Featuring a bike show, inflatables, live music, food trucks, and fireworks from 5 PM onwards.

Rock out with Tanglefoot at the Tanglefoot LIVE performance at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, on June 15, 2024. Enjoy an evening of rock, country, and blues starting at 7 PM.

Don't miss Channel 3's electrifying performance at Channel 3 at The Grafton Pub in Grafton, IL, on June 15, 2024. The show kicks off at 8 PM with a mix of your favorite rock hits.

Explore the haunted history of McPike Mansion during the Flag Day McPike Mansion Tour in Alton, IL, on June 15, 2024. The tour, starting at 7 PM, includes a visit to the cellar and a session with a medium.

Get ready to laugh out loud at the Laughing from start to finish comedy night at Abigail's Tap Room in Grafton, IL, on June 15, 2024. Enjoy a night of hilarious performances starting at 8 PM.

Celebrate Glendale Riders' 20th anniversary at the Glendale Riders' 20th Anniversary Bash! at The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL, on June 15, 2024. The party kicks off at 8 PM with live music and festivities.

Enjoy a night of original music and covers at Gavin O'Brien LIVE at The Pump House in Wood River, IL, on June 15, 2024. The performance starts at 8 PM.

Events on Jun. 16, 2024

Experience the charm of the Bethalto Farmers Market. Held every Sunday from June 9 through October 13 at Bethalto Central Park, this market offers a delightful array of local produce and artisan goods. Don't miss out on this community staple!

Unleash your child's creativity at the Paint The Pony event at Happy Trails Farm. On June 16, 2024, children aged 7 and up can paint a beautiful all-white pony named Bella. Secure one of the eight available spots for a fun, colorful day!

Join the Alton Municipal Band's 134th Concert Season and enjoy themed outdoor concerts performed by top area musicians every Thursday and Sunday from June 6th through July 28th, 2024. Bring a lawn chair or a picnic and soak in the music at Haskell Park on Sundays at 7 p.m.

If you're single and looking to mingle, don't miss Singles Meet Up Every Sunday! Held on the new patio at Riviera Maya in Alton, this event is perfect for meeting new people in a relaxed atmosphere.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to share your upcoming events with the community. Sign in now to submit your events for free and get the word out!

More like this: