Discover an exciting array of events this June, ranging from family-friendly festivals and cultural celebrations to unique workshops and live music performances, offering something for everyone to enjoy. For a full listing of events, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

Grand Opening Celebration of Village Dispensary! is happening on June 8, 2024, in Godfrey, IL. Join the festivities starting at 12 PM with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by celebrations until 6 PM. Enjoy exclusive promotions from top cultivators, explore offerings from over 15 local vendors, and participate in a raffle for a chance to win a stay at the 420-friendly Spring Hollow Hideaway Airbnb. This is a 21+ event, so come and discover what Village Dispensary has to offer!

Trinity River Festival is back for its 7th annual celebration! Join us on June 7, 2024, at the McCully Heritage Project in Kampsville, IL, as we honor Trinity's life and support Trinity's Way's mission to aid animal-related and environmental organizations. Enjoy performances by over 25 bands and solo acts, explore vendor stalls, and participate in various activities. The event is family-friendly, and children under 10 get in for free. This year, we offer two days of primitive camping with access to fishing ponds, hiking trails, a playground, and hot showers. Don't miss this incredible event! For tickets and more information, visit www.trinitysway.org.

Storm the Beach is set to make a splash on June 7, 2024, at Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton, IL. This event is the National Memorial of Military Ascent's first annual fundraiser. Enjoy an evening of family fun with swimming, live music by Jake Weber & The Lonesome Drifters, concessions, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, a patriotic attire contest, and even photos with a real mermaid. Don’t miss this exciting and patriotic celebration!

PRINCESSES & COMPANY CABARET CONCERT is a captivating event for the whole family, taking place at the Alton Little Theater on May 31st and June 7th, 2024, at 7:30 PM, and on June 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th, 2024, at 2 PM. Enjoy renditions from over a dozen Disney favorite movies performed by ALT Singers. Delight in seeing Disney Princesses meet up with classic villains and experience true love on stage. Tickets are $15 for youth and $20 for adults. Additionally, two pancake breakfasts with the princesses will be held on June 1st at 9 AM and 11 AM, with tickets priced at $12 for everyone. Don't miss this magical musical experience!

Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair is set for its 35th annual celebration on June 8, 2024, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, IL. This free event is one of the park's most popular family occasions, featuring catch-and-release fishing, casting stations, fishing instruction, and entertainment. With 30 outdoor educational activities, trout and bluegill ponds, free gifts, and prizes, this event promises fun for the entire family. Enjoy shows by Fetch-N-Fish, Camo-the-Clown, Twisted Cat Outdoors, and more. Fishing poles, bait, and other supplies are provided, and no fishing license is needed. For more information, call Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323, ext. 1.

Events on Jun. 7, 2024

Experience the innovative world of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math with S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits designed for grades 2-6, available for pick-up while supplies last!

Shop for a good cause and support community projects at the Crossroads Missions Team Rummage Sale at Crossroads Community Church of Brighton.

Join in a casual empowerment and networking opportunity for working women at Riverbend (IL): Coffee & Connections at Germania Brew Haus in Alton.

Be part of the unique celebration of all things horseradish at the International Horseradish Festival in Collinsville, with free admission, musical entertainment, and parking.

Celebrate the annual Schweizerfest 2024 in Highland, featuring a variety of food, rides, games, and live entertainment from June 7th to June 9th.

Get involved and make a difference by attending the Alton Pride Volunteer Meet-Up at Burger Bar in Wood River, where upcoming events and volunteer opportunities will be discussed.

Enjoy a fun-filled evening with your favorite songs at the Riverbend Dueling Pianos at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, happening on the first Friday of every month.

Events on Jun. 8, 2024

Come and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season!, starting on May 11th and running every Saturday morning until October 21st, where you can find fresh produce, handmade crafts, and much more!

Mark your calendars for the exciting Edwardsville Route 66 Festival on June 8th at City Park in Edwardsville, Illinois, and experience a day filled with classic cars, delicious food, and family fun!

Make a difference and donate blood at the ImpactLife Blood Drive at Land of Goshen on June 8th and receive a special thank-you gift for your life-saving contribution.

Join us at The Land of Goshen Community Market on June 8th in downtown Edwardsville to enjoy fresh produce, baked goods, and unique handmade items, along with live music and children's activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Enhance your tech skills with the Computer Classes: Smartphones: iPhones at Hayner Library on June 8th, where you can learn how to use your iPhone more effectively in this hands-on class.

Bring your children to the Come, Play, and Stay event at Hayner Library on June 8th for a day of crafts, Legos, board games, story writing, and puzzles.

Celebrate St. Louis’s LGBTQIA+ history at the “Gateway to Pride” Opening Weekend Celebration at the Missouri History Museum, with live music, art displays, and family-friendly activities throughout the weekend of June 8th.

Experience all the fun of the Annual Parish Picnic at St. Elizabeth Parish from June 8th to June 10th, featuring bingo, great food, rides, and live music performances.

Audition for a role in this year's Vintage Voices on June 8th at YWCA Southwestern Illinois, and bring historical characters to life in this unique storytelling experience.

Join the fun at Nintendo Switch sessions every Saturday from 1-4 PM at the Niedringhaus Building, where teens can enjoy gaming together!

Celebrate the Grand Opening! of Quig’s Sports Emporium on June 8th, with food, prizes, games, and activities for the whole family.

Don't miss the SICM 1st Annual Car Show on June 8th at Johnson Rd Church, featuring a variety of cars, vendors, food trucks, a bounce house, and live music.

Join the Relay For Life of Riverbend Presented by OSF HealthCare on June 8th at Roxana Community Park, and participate in this family-friendly event to help end cancer, featuring games, food, music, and much more.

Kick off the International Horseradish Festival with live music from The Jason McAtee Band LIVE on June 8th at Main Street Collinsville, and enjoy a night of great tunes and fun!

Events on Jun. 9, 2024

Come and explore over 200 classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles at the All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show in historic Downtown Alton on June 9th, 2024, from 8am to 4pm, with live music, a Pin-Up contest, and more.

Join us at Downtown Litchfield on June 9th, 2024, for the first Pickers Market of the season at the Litchfield Pickers Market, featuring live music, arts and crafts, and a variety of delicious food vendors.

Celebrate St. Louis’s LGBTQIA+ history at the Missouri History Museum during the “Gateway to Pride” Opening Weekend Celebration on June 9th, 2024, with live performances, art displays, family activities, and a special concert powered by WerQfest.

Enjoy a leisurely afternoon with a catered picnic lunch, live entertainment, and iconic views of the Gateway Arch at the PICNIC IN YOUR PARK on June 9th, 2024, from 11:00am to 1:00pm, hosted by the Friends Advisory Board at the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

Learn about the women who influenced Abraham Lincoln’s life at the Madison County Historical Society’s Speaker Series event Historian Researches Women in Lincoln’s Life on June 9th, 2024, at the Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Experience the magic of Disney with the PRINCESSES & COMPANY CABARET CONCERT at Alton Little Theater on June 9th, 2024, where favorite Disney Princesses meet classic villains and true love, featuring renditions from beloved Disney movies.

Children preschool through 5th grade are invited to dive into friendship with God at the SCUBA VBS at Godfrey First United Methodist Church on June 9th, 2024, with fun activities, snacks, and new songs.

Singles are welcome to meet up and socialize every Sunday evening at the new patio at Riviera Maya for the Singles Meet Up Every Sunday!, starting June 9th, 2024.