Featured

Rock the Block With Mattie Schell, a summer staple in Jerseyville, is back! Kicking off the first free show of the year, local recording artist Mattie Schell will perform on Friday, May 31, 2024, from 6-9 p.m. at City Center Park, located behind Terrapin Place Pizza across the street from the movie theater. The City of Jerseyville is thrilled to welcome Mattie home for her first hometown performance in several years. Currently recording her debut solo album with Compass Records in Nashville, Mattie is eager to share her new music with family and friends. Don't miss out on the excitement of the first Rock the Block concert, and mark your calendars for the rest of the summer schedule: Friday, June 21, 6-9 p.m. – Porch Café will play at the water tower at the corner of Arch and Washington. Friday, August 16, 6-9 p.m. – Tanglefoot will perform at City Center Plaza next to Germania. Friday, September 13, 6-9 p.m. – Jake Mauer will rock the stage at the City Firehouse. Join us for an unforgettable summer of live music and community fun!

Alton Little Theater Presents: PRINCESSES & COMPANY CABARET CONCERT will enchant audiences with performances on May 31st & June 7th, 2024 (Evenings – 7:30 pm) and June 1st, 2nd, 8th & 9th, 2024 (Matinees – 2 pm). Tickets are $15 for Youth and $20 for Adults. The whole family will enjoy favorite Disney Princesses meeting up with classic villains and True-Love (of course), when ALT Singers perform renditions from more than a dozen Disney Favorite Movies. Additionally, two pancake breakfasts with the Princesses will be held on June 1st at 9 am and 11 am, with tickets priced at $12 for everyone!

Events on May. 31, 2024

Get ready to develop your skills with the S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits, which offer a fun way for kids in grades 2-6 to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and math from home this May 31, 2024.

Come and explore a variety of items and support a great cause at the Large Yard Sale!, happening on May 31, 2024, at 450 W. Rosedale Drive, East Alton, IL with proceeds going to missions.

Seniors 55+ are invited to enjoy a special shopping and dining experience on Senior Day in Downtown Belleville's Main Street, concluding with an after-party full of fun and giveaways at the PSOP building, on May 31, 2024.

Don't miss the Elder Abuse Prevention Presentation happening at Senior Services Plus, Inc. in Alton, IL on May 31, 2024, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, featuring informative sessions and a free lunch.

Stop by Bagley Farms Meat Market on May 31, 2024, for the Parking Lot Party, where you can grab a delicious lunch grilled fresh just for you, including ribeye sandwiches, burgers, and brats.

Experience the adrenaline of dirt track racing at the 1st Annual Summer Cup Clash Presented by Gordy Gundaker on May 31, 2024, at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL for an exciting two-day Super Late Model showdown.

Unleash your inner warrior at the Friday Night Ninja Competition Series at Shinobi Fitness, Cottage Hills, IL on May 31, 2024, where ninjas aged 6-17 can embark on a thrilling adventure through themed obstacle courses.

Join us at East Alton First United Methodist Church for Stellar VBS 2024, for fun stories, games, and activities for kids aged 3 through middle school, starting on May 31, 2024.

Test your pinball skills at the Atomic Pinball Stern Army Last Friday Strike Out on May 31, 2024, in Wood River, IL, starting at 6 pm with a $20 entry for a night of competitive fun.

Enjoy an evening of great music at BuzzTones LIVE at the Wood River Moose on May 31, 2024, filled with fantastic food, drinks, and classic tunes.

Dance the night away as Lady Luck LIVE returns to play your favorite party songs on the patio at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, on May 31, 2024, from 7-11 pm.

Rock the night with Flipside LIVE at 3rd Chute in Alton, IL, on May 31, 2024, where you can enjoy great food and classic rock music.

Laugh your heart out at the hilariously engaging Live ComedySportz Match - Fridays at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, MO on May 31, 2024, with show tickets available for all ages.

Events on Jun. 1, 2024

Pick up a kit with supplies and instructions at either library location while supplies last by participating in the S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits event, where you can dive into Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math with exciting projects designed for grades 2-6.

Join in on a vibrant Saturday morning experience at The Land of Goshen Community Market, featuring fresh produce, tasty treats, live music, and unique arts and crafts from 8 am to 12 pm in downtown Edwardsville.

Start your weekend with a visit to the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season, where you can find a plethora of locally-grown fruits, vegetables, handmade crafts, and mouth-watering baked goods every Saturday from 8 am to Noon.

Roll up your sleeves for a day of community collaboration at Make Ready- Serve Day hosted by Tigerlili Resources. Join the DEMO day and help clean out and sort essential items. Lunch will be provided for all volunteers!

Explore a delightful selection of local goods at Carlinville Market Days, held on the historic square in Carlinville. The market takes place on the first Saturday of each month from April to November, starting at 9 am.

Browse a diverse array of reading materials during the Friends of Hayner Library Book Sale, where you can find books for all ages, magazines, movies, and more on the first Saturday of the month. Check in advance to ensure volunteers are available.

Shop for vintage treasures and furniture at the Hearts in Mission Sale in Godfrey from 9 am to 1 pm. Proceeds go to local charities, and donations are gladly accepted.

Dedicate a day to family safety at the JCH Foundation Family Safety Day in Jerseyville. Participate in helmet fittings, car seat inspections, safety demonstrations, and even a bicycle raffle to keep your family safe and secure.

Experience a unique and vibrant community market atmosphere at the Route 66 Main Street Mingle in Virden, where you’ll find a diverse range of vendors, local eats, and the chance to build community connections from 10 am to 6 pm.

Let your kids get creative and messy at Messy Hands at the Wood River Public Library. Drop by anytime between 10:00-11:00am for fun-filled projects without the mess at home, best for ages 2-10.

Join the World Bird Sanctuary at All About Eagles with the Wild Bird Sanctuary at the Edwardsville Library. Learn about eagles through an exciting conservation biology program with live eagles present.

Spend some quality time with your little ones in nature at Knee High Naturalists at The Nature Institute. Designed for children aged 2-5, this program includes storytime, an art activity, and a short hike to explore the great outdoors.

Meet and greet your local first responders at the Fosterburg Fire Department Community Meet and Greet, and enjoy free activities, pet microchipping, and delicious food from 11AM-3PM at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church.

Join other teens at the Nintendo Switch gaming event held every Saturday from 1-4 PM. Take part in friendly competitions and enjoy games at the Teen Room on Delmar Ave.

Craft a meaningful and personal tribute to your life at the All the News That’s Fit to Print: Write Your Own Obituary with Reneé B. Johnson workshop. This two-part event helps you create an obituary that truly reflects your life and legacy.

Party with local barbers and support education in the trade at the Barber Bash 2024. Enjoy local music and art, and contribute to a fund helping aspiring barbers attend barber college, all hosted at Anderson's Classic Barbershop.

Get creative at the Gnome Garden Stake Workshop at Alton Stained Glass Works. It's a fun event where you will craft two unique gnome stakes to brighten your garden.

Discover the wild beauty of the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on two wheels at Bikes, Birds, and Brews 2024. Enjoy a guided bike ride with bird-watching stops, followed by a refreshing brew from Old Bakery Beer Company.

Enjoy an evening of great music and ambiance at Hideous Gentlemen w/ Darrius Spangler at the Conservatory. Doors open at 6 PM, and music starts at 7 PM, promising a night to remember.

Experience the eerie and unexpected behind each exhibit at the NIGHT BEHIND THE MUSEUM SECRET STORIES OF THE AMERICAN ODDITIES MUSEUM, as Troy Taylor shares the chilling histories and tales of the items on display.

Enjoy live music and amazing food at BC Homegrown LIVE with the Screamin Eagles Jam Band. Join us for a fantastic evening at Bakers & Hale, starting at 7 PM.

Get ready to dance the night away with Champagne Fixx LIVE at Roper's Regal Beagle. Their high-energy performance of rock, pop, and dance hits ensures a night of non-stop fun from 7 PM onwards.

Come join the fun with Flip and the Boys at their debut performance at Bobby G's Martini Bar. Enjoy an evening of great music and good vibes from 7 PM to 11 PM in Grafton, IL.

Events on Jun. 2, 2024

Join the congregation for the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) Mass and Procession at The Old Cathedral of Ss. Peter & Paul in Alton on June 2, 2024. The event will begin at 10:00 AM, with a solemn Eucharistic procession following the Mass, or held indoors in case of inclement weather.

Mark your calendar for Church in the Park on June 2, 2024, hosted by Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Enjoy an outdoor service starting at 10:00 AM, followed by a fellowship meal bringing the community together.

Support the Madison County Historical Society and enjoy a delicious meal at the MCHS Chicken Dinner Benefit at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge on June 2, 2024. For $12 per adult and $6 per child, you can dine-in or carry out a hearty meal, with homemade desserts sold separately.

Don't miss the special event hosted by the Granite City Senior Social Club. Further details are available on the GRANITE CITY SENIOR SOCIAL CLUB SPECIAL EVENT flyer for June 2, 2024. Note that no tickets will be sold at the door.

Welcome to Happy Trails Farm Open Day on June 2, 2024, at Happy Trails Farm in Granite City. From 12 PM to 6 PM, enjoy free admission to meet the farm's horse rescues and residents, with various activities available for a cash-only fee.

Participate in the Corpus Christi Procession at St. Mary's in Alton on June 2, 2024. The annual event celebrates the Feast of Corpus Christi, beginning with a procession from the church and concluding with benediction and reposition of the Holy Eucharist.

Save the date for Community Give Back- Touch-A-Truck on June 2, 2024, hosted by the Bunker Hill Chamber of Commerce at Mae Meissner Whitaker Park. From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, the event will feature various trucks for children and families to explore and enjoy.

Explore the depths of astrology with the All About Chiron workshop at Soul Sanctuary in Alton on June 2, 2024. For $25, attendees will learn about Chiron placements in their birth charts, gaining insights into emotional and spiritual growth.

Engage in the Ashtanga Workshop With Ashley at River Bend Yoga in Alton on June 2, 2024. This workshop welcomes practitioners of all levels to deepen their understanding of Ashtanga Yoga through guided practice and individualized adaptations.

Singles looking to mingle can join the Sunday evening meetups on the new patio at Riviera Maya in Alton. Express interest in organizing or attending these gatherings for a chance to connect with like-minded individuals on June 2, 2024.

