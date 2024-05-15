Discover the incredible variety and appeal of events happening in your area this May, from lively music festivals and engaging workshops to exciting sports competitions and family-friendly activities. Be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/ and plan your next adventure today!

LoveBuzz LIVE is back at Flock & Food Truck Park for a Friday night of great tunes and delicious food! Join the excitement and enjoy a lively performance from LoveBuzz that will make your evening unforgettable.

Plant Pre-Order Pick Ups at Theodora Farms offer you the chance to collect the plants you pre-ordered online. Simply visit the store during their business hours from Tuesday to Friday, 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., and Saturday from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

2024 Grafton Blues Music Festival is the perfect way to chase your blues away with over fifteen live bands performing all weekend long in Grafton, Illinois. This free event promises an exhilarating experience with great music and a vibrant atmosphere.

Alton Little Theater Presents: SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN is a delightful rendition of the classic musical set in the late 1920s, depicting the transition from silent films to talkies. Directed by Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes, this performance promises a humorous and romantic tale of Hollywood’s golden era.

REC Fest at the National Great Rivers Museum in East Alton is the largest recreation and safety festival in the Riverbend. This free event from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. offers families an adventure-themed day filled with activities like archery, hiking, and rock climbing.

The FarmStore Season Opener at Theodora Farms invites you to celebrate the opening of the FarmStore for the 2024 season. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., enjoy live music, shop from artisan vendors, and taste delicious spring refreshments.

Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew at The Loading Dock in Grafton is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary. From noon to 3 p.m., enjoy sampling food, wine, and beer from over 30 restaurants and wineries, all while supporting a great cause.

Porch Cafe LIVE invites you to their live performance at the Alton VFW for the first time. Enjoy a night of music with no cover charge and a spacious dance floor. Bring your friends and have a good time!

Pancake Breakfast is a community event held every third Sunday at VFW Post 1308 from 9 AM to 12 PM. For just $10 per plate, enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice, while supporting VFW Post 1308 and Scout Troop 1.

Singles Meet Up Every Sunday! at Riviera Maya is looking for singles to join their meetup on the new patio on Sunday evenings. If you are interested in organizing or participating, be sure to get in touch!

On May 17-19, 2024, the McCully Heritage Project in Kampsville, IL will host the Mountain Archery 3-D Archery Shoot. Trails will be closed during the event. Visit their website for more details and registration information.

Get ready for an exciting weekend at Gordon Moore Park as Lloyd Hopkins Field hosts the NCBA DII World Series! Starting this Friday, teams will battle it out in thrilling baseball action. Don't miss it!

Kick off your weekend early at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton, IL, with an acoustic show by Borderline LIVE & The Coldest Drinks in Town on May 17, 2024, starting at 2pm. Remember, you must be 21+ to enter.

Enjoy a night off while your kids have fun at Kids Night Out: Frogwarts on May 17, 2024, from 5 - 8 pm at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL. Kids aged 6-10 can explore amphibians and enjoy dinner and other activities. Pre-registration is required.

Share your love for music, prose, or poetry at Trinity's Way Open Mic Night at Maeva's in Alton, IL on May 17, 2024. Weather permitting, the event will be held outdoors. Don't miss your 20 minutes of fame!

Young ninjas aged 6-17 are invited to participate in the Friday Night Ninja Competition Series at Shinobi Fitness in Cottage Hills, IL on May 17, 2024. Navigate themed obstacle courses and accumulate points for an exhilarating evening of adventure and competition.

Join Drew Ashworth for an evening of music at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL on May 17, 2024, from 6-9 p.m. Learn more about Drew at www.drewashworth.com.

Don't miss an electrifying night at the Conservatory in Alton, IL, with Wizards Is Crazy W/ Optimistic Young Bastards, Weed Tuth & Biff Knarly on May 17, 2024. Doors open at 6, and the music starts at 7. 21+ only.

Experience tranquility and healing through Float + Sound at River Bend Yoga in Alton, IL on May 17, 2024. Float in aerial slings while enjoying curated soundscapes. Spaces are limited, so secure your spot early for this unique experience.

Join S.E.R.V.E. Outreach Ministry for a Night of Worship at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Alton, IL on May 17, 2024, at 6:30pm. The evening features prayer, worship, and a special message from Rev. Brian Weaver.

Catch the American rock band Hookie at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, as they perform live on May 17, 2024. Enjoy their Zeppelin-style bluesy swagger during their Hookie LIVE show from 7-11pm.

Laugh the night away with a Live ComedySportz Match at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, MO on May 17, 2024. Experience a hilarious improv show similar to Whose Line Is It Anyway, perfect for all ages!

Imagine Hillsboro's Farmers Market is a must-visit event that showcases locally-grown plants, produce, and handmade specialties. This market takes place on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays from 9 AM to Noon, and on the 3rd Wednesdays from 4 PM to 7 PM, at Wood Street in Hillsboro, IL.

The Land of Goshen Community Market is back for its 28th season! Join us on St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville between 8 AM and 12 PM for fresh produce, cut flowers, tasty treats, baked goods, eggs, meats, art, and more. Enjoy live music, free children's activities at Market Sprouts, and browse new Goshen Market Merch.

Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! kicks off on May 11th and will run every Saturday morning from 8 AM to Noon through October 21st. Located at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street, Alton, IL, this market offers a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, grass-fed meat, fresh farm eggs, handmade soap, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork.

Christian Hill Neighborhood Yard Sale invites you to stroll through the historic brick roads of Alton, IL, on May 18th to find good deals on furniture, kid and baby items, decor, clothing, books, and much more. Don’t miss this spring yard sale event!

Yoga + Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, offers a perfect blend of nature and wellness on May 18th. Enjoy a 60-minute hike followed by a 60-minute yoga session with a view of the Mississippi River. Stick around afterward for a coffee from Germania Brew Haus. The program runs from 8 AM to 10 AM.

Native Plant Sale at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, on May 18th from 9 AM to 12 PM is your chance to purchase locally grown plants. Experts will be on hand to help you choose the right plants for your yard and give practical advice on getting them to thrive.

Annual Spring Native American Market at the Collinsville VFW on May 18th and 19th features arts and crafts by more than 30 tribal-affiliated artists from across North America. Enjoy jewelry, ceramics, paintings, drawings, clothing, flutes, and woodcarvings. The event is free and open to the public.

Sip & Sign (with Brunch) at Grafton Winery - The Vineyards on May 18th from 10 AM to 12 PM is a unique event where you can learn basic sign language while enjoying a complimentary drink and brunch options. All proceeds benefit the I Love Learning ASL Scholarship Fund.

Saturday Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers at SMRLD in Granite City, IL, offers stories, songs, and slightly messier playtime on May 18th at 10 AM. Bring your little ones for a morning of fun and learning!

Mushrooms with Maxine at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, on May 18th at 11 AM features Maxine Stone, the author of Missouri’s Wild Mushrooms, who will guide you through mushroom identification with an indoor presentation followed by a hike.

4th Annual Sip Sample & Stroll in Grafton, IL, on May 18th from 11 AM to 6 PM lets you indulge in signature foods and beverages from over 13 local bars and restaurants. Enjoy new spring merchandise and special bargains while exploring the town.

Blues Festival at Grafton Winery the Vineyards on May 18th and 19th features the Soulard Blues Band, Ivas John Band, Blue Moon Blues Band, and Billy Peek. Enjoy delicious food and drinks, unique crafts, and an unforgettable blues music experience.

Pup Crawl (That's a Pub Crawl & Dogs!) in Downtown Alton, IL, on May 18th offers a fun-filled day for you and your furry friends with food, beverage specials, pet-friendly activities, and a chance to win great prizes. Enjoy free shuttle transportation and explore pet-friendly patios and shops.

Mayfest Celebration at Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint in Edwardsville, IL, on May 18th and 19th from 1 PM to 6 PM features traditional Bavarian dishes, special Maibock tappings, live German music, and endless gemütlichkeit to celebrate their first year on Main Street.

Wood River Summer Kick-Off & Police 5K in Downtown Wood River, IL, on May 18th from 2 PM to 6 PM includes over 40 vendors, food trucks, kids activities, music, and a Police 5K run to start the afternoon. Join the fun and kick off the summer season!

Taste of Edwardsville at The Ink House in Edwardsville, IL, on May 18th from 6 PM to 10 PM showcases the culinary talents of over 20 local restaurants. Enjoy a night of food and drink with all proceeds benefiting Edwardsville Neighbors to help District 7 families facing medical or emergency crises.

Drew Ashworth Live at Abigail's Tap Room in Grafton, IL, on May 18th from 8 PM to 11 PM features recording artist Drew Ashworth from Atlanta, GA. Enjoy an evening of live blues music and learn more about Drew at www.drewashworth.com.

Classic Flicks for Conservation: War of the Planets at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, on May 18th at 8:30 PM features a classic movie screening on a giant inflatable screen. Bring your own seating and snacks, and enjoy this free event celebrating 40 years of Transformers.

Join us at Brown Street Baptist Church on May 19, 2024, for an uplifting experience with The Praisemen. This seven-member musical team from Maranatha Baptist University will be providing music, song, and Bible content during the 10:30 AM service.

On May 19, 2024, head over to Party on Broadway for a creative session titled Let's Create Garden Poles. In this workshop, you will have the opportunity to craft your own garden pole, perfect for adding a touch of personality to your garden or home decor.

Celebrate the deliciousness of strawberries at the Strawberry Festival on May 19, 2024, at St. Jacob Township Park. Enjoy a variety of strawberry desserts, brats, hot dogs, crafts, games, and music from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Don’t miss out on the Spring Fling! at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto on May 19, 2024. From 12 pm to 6 pm, indulge in carnival fun and take part in the raffle for a chance to win money or free tuition.

Come enjoy an evening of great food and high vibes with Spillie Nelson LIVE at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey on May 19, 2024. It’s their first time at this venue, promising a memorable night.

Experience the classic musical SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN at ALTON LITTLE THEATER on May 19, 2024. This performance highlights the challenges of the transition from silent films to talkies, featuring memorable songs and captivating performances.

Celebrate German culture at the Midwest Maifest on May 19, 2024, in the beautiful New Town at St. Charles, MO. The festival includes samples of craft beers, wines, and spirits, along with live music and entertainment.

Join us for an afternoon of live music with Drew Ashworth Live at Grafton Pub on May 19, 2024, from 2-6 p.m. Drew Ashworth, a signed recording artist from Atlanta, GA, will be performing his blues hits for your enjoyment.

Don't miss the Billy Peak LIVE performance on May 19, 2024, at Grafton Winery The Vineyards. This event is part of the Blues Festival and features a large covered event space, a huge dance floor, delicious wines, craft cocktails, brews, and food in a beautiful setting.

