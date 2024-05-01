From LIVE Pro Wrestling to bustling farmers markets and thrilling live performances, the array of upcoming events offers something exciting for everyone in the community. For a complete listing of all these engaging activities, visit Riverbender's Events page.

Featured

Edwardsville Garden Club - Annual Spring Plant Sale - This sale offers a great variety of plants perfect for starting your gardening season. Available items include unique annuals, vegetable starts, and a range of bulbs & rhizomes. You'll also find hostas, flowering perennials, as well as small trees and shrubs. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 8:00 AM to Noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parking Lot in Edwardsville, IL. A Business Meeting will follow the sale at noon.

Outdoor Plant Sale! - Join the community at the Village of Godfrey for a plant sale featuring a variety of annuals, perennials, natives, and vegetables started by Illinois Master Gardeners. The event also offers gently used garden books and tools. Proceeds will support the U of I Master Gardener Project. It's happening behind Godfrey Village Hall near the playground, with plant costs ranging from $2 to $10.

Grafton's Reading in the Park With Paige Husley - Experience a delightful morning in Grove Memorial Park, Grafton, with Paige Hulsey of KMOV News 4. She will be reading from her children's book, "A Bad Day Fishing..." Free copies will be available for children attending, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Local family-friendly vendors and businesses will also be showcasing their offers. The event promises lots of fun, with food and activities available, making it a perfect family outing.

Derby Day at 1818 Chophouse - Celebrate the 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby at the 1818 Chophouse on May 4, 2024. The event includes live broadcast of the races, live music by Robert Perry Band, and a special Derby Day food menu. Tickets are $45, offering access to prize giveaways, a jumbotron viewing of the Derby, and a complimentary beverage. Make sure to pre-order from an exclusive menu including oysters, shrimp, and more for an enhanced experience.

Live Pro Wrestling - Get ready for an action-packed evening at The Franklin Lodge in Alton, Illinois. Pro Wrestling Epic presents "Hotdogs and Handshakes 3" featuring the epic debut of Teal Piper, daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. The main event includes a thrilling match between Camaro Jackson and Deimos. With more exciting matches on the card, it's an event not to be missed for wrestling fans.

Certified Food Protection Manager - Enhance your culinary skills and compliance by becoming a Certified Food Protection Manager through this training at Moose Lodge 1349 in Wood River, IL. This ANSI Certification is valid for five years across the US, fulfilling Illinois state requirements for food management. It's a crucial step for anyone looking to advance their career in the food industry or ensure their business meets health and safety standards.

Events on May. 3, 2024

Don't miss the exciting opportunity at Hayner Library, where children can engage with science through Bite-Size Science, offering interactive kits that demonstrate various S.T.E.A.M concepts, available on the first Friday of each month.

The beauty of miniature landscapes awaits you at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, where the Bonsai Central event will mesmerize visitors with intricate Bonsai displays from May 3 through May 5, 2024.

Join the community for a unique shopping and local cuisine experience at May Pop Up! hosted by Black Crow Designs in Alton, featuring a variety of local vendors and delicious food from Taqueria Maya.

Enjoy a family-friendly festival at Evangelical School in Godfrey during the Eaglefest, which promises exciting games, live entertainment, and a basket raffle on May 3rd and 4th.

Experience an evening of soulful blues music as Cole Allen Returns to Flock! at the FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar in Alton, where food, drinks, and family fun are plentiful.

Request your favorite tunes at the Riverbend Dueling Pianos event at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, held on the first Friday of every month on their inviting patio.

Laugh out loud at the Live ComedySportz Match held at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, where improv comedy meets sports in an explosive show of wit and spontaneity.

Showcase your singing talent and compete in the thrilling IKF Season 2 at The Pump House in Wood River, promising a season filled with passion, competition, and fabulous prizes.

Events on May. 4, 2024

Join us on May 4th, 2024, for FREE COMIC BOOK DAY! where you can pick up comics at either of our locations. There are youth, teen, and adult titles available while supplies last!

Don't miss the BETHALTO AREA NEIGHBORHOOD YARDSALE happening at Bethalto Rd., E Golike Ln., Wildflower, & Lost Bridge with several homes participating, all located very close together.

On the same day, visit Hearts in Mission Sale at Hearts in Mission in Godfrey, featuring furniture, linens, crafts, and much more from 9am to 1pm.

The Hillsboro Farmers Market kicks off its 2024 season this Saturday at its new home on Wood Street, featuring locally grown plants, produce, and handmade specialty items from 9 a.m. to noon.

Experience the charm of the Carlinville Market Days, starting an hour later this year at 9am, happening downtown Carlinville every first Saturday from April through November.

Article continues after sponsor message

Explore the European-style Melting Pot Market in historic downtown Granite City, IL from 10 AM until 2 PM.

Don’t miss the Route 66 Main Street Mingle in Virden, Illinois. It's more than a market—it's a movement bringing life back to the community with an outdoor market extravaganza from 10 am - 6 pm.

Visit May Pop Up! at Black Crow Designs in Alton for a unique shopping experience with local vendors and delicious food in the parking lot.

Participate in Free Comic Book Day at Heroic Adventures in Edwardsville where you can get up to 3 free comic books and a chance to win free comics for a year!

Bring your young explorers to the Knee High Naturalists program at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, designed for children ages 2-5, featuring nature learning, art activities, and a short hike.

Enjoy the excitement of the Mac's Annual Kentucky Derby Party in Alton, complete with a cookout, live music, and thrilling race watching.

Visit the Free Comic Book Day Festival at Jerseyville Public Library, featuring giant LEGO displays, free comic books, and a Super Smash Bros. Tournament among other fun activities.

Sign up your kids for the Irish Soccer Rookie Development Camp at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, tailored for 5-10 year olds.

Engage in fun and games on the Nintendo Switch event every Saturday at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, perfect for teens in grades 7-12.

Get creative at the Upcycled Coasters workshop in Granite City, where you can use recycled t-shirt yarn to make coasters for your summer beverages.

Join the vibrant outdoor party at Mac’s Derby Day with Channel 3 in Alton, featuring live classic rock music, delicious drinks, and race watching.

Don't miss the family fun at Eaglefest in Godfrey, with live entertainment, games, inflatables, and food from May 3rd to 4th!

Events on May. 5, 2024

On the sunny morning of May 5th, 2024, Art in the Park will come to life at Downtown Litchfield, inviting everyone to witness the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists.

That same day, the 3rd Annual Spring Fling! hosted by Cub Scouts Pack 103 will fill St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Granite City with an array of indoor and outdoor vendors, perfect for finding unique gifts and enjoying delicious food.

Meanwhile, in Hamel, shoppers can find the perfect Mother's Day gifts at the 4th Annual Mother's Day Market held in the Route 66 Creamery parking lot, featuring a variety of vendors and special items.

In Alton, the creative scene thrives at the May Pop Up! event at Black Crow Designs, offering a weekend filled with unique local vendors and tasty food from Taqueria Maya.

The historical and vibrant 3rd Annual International Mother Jones Festival will be celebrated on Main Street and at the Mother Jones Museum in Mt. Olive, featuring music, magic, art, and food to honor the legendary labor leader.

Lastly, for a night of family fun and adventure, the Patch the Pirate: The Colonel's Colossal Character Quest at Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton presents an engaging musical that combines humor with valuable life lessons.

Don't miss the opportunity to showcase your event to the community! You can submit your event details for free by simply clicking sign in and entering your information. Let everyone know what you have planned and attract a bigger audience!

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

More like this: