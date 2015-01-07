DoSomething.org, Mentor Up, and actress China Anne McClain join forces for second annual Love Letters campaign in partnership with Meals On Wheels Association of America

Alton, Illinois (January 7, 2015) – Senior Services Plus seniors are set to receive handmade Valentine’s Day cards created by youth volunteers from across the country. Announced today, DoSomething.org, the largest organization for young people and social change, has once again teamed up with AARP Foundation’s Mentor Up and the Meals On Wheels Association of America for the second annual Love Letters campaign.

“Many of the seniors that we serve are those most in need, and many are living alone with no family members in the area. Our partnership with the Meals On Wheels Association of America allows us to provide our clients with a sense of security and offer them warm greetings on a holiday that can be lonely for some.”

The popular campaign, encouraging young people to create handmade Valentine’s Day cards to lift the spirits of older adults this holiday season, runs through February 15, 2015 and cards will be included in meal deliveries to Meals on Wheels clients across the country. Young people who sign up at DoSomething.org/loveletters and report back with a photo will be eligible to win a $10,000 scholarship.

“Last year, DoSomething.org members made over a quarter of a million Valentine’s Day cards for homebound seniors,” said Naomi Hirabayashi, chief marketing officer at DoSomething.org. “By combining social change with things that young people love like Valentine’s Day and crafts, young people are able to make a huge impact and use their skills.”

The cards made as a part of the campaign will be distributed through Meals On Wheels Association of America’s network, which serves 2.5 million seniors who are homebound due to limited mobility. The support of the volunteers and meals they provide is critical to helping them maintain enough independence to stay in their own homes.

Actress and singer China Anne McClain best known for her roles in Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm and the Disney Channel Original Movie How to Build a Better Boy is teaming up to support the campaign through a public service announcement.

Senior Services Plus is a local non-profit agency serving more than 650 meals each day in Madison and St. Clair counties. The agency is located in Alton, Illinois and has been serving senior citizens since 1973 through a network of volunteers and dedicated staff. Offering many other programs and services, the agency continues to provide for the most in need individuals.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org makes the world suck less. One of the largest orgs for young people and social change, our 3.2 million members tackle campaigns that impact every cause, from poverty to violence to the environment to literally everything else. Any cause, anytime, anywhere. *mic drop

About Mentor Up

Mentor Up is a new way to make a difference from AARP Foundation that brings together the younger generation's energy and talents to pursue reverse mentoring and community service opportunities that help people 50 and older. In addition, Mentor Up is also working with organizations rooted in service and driven by social missions, including the 4-H, DoSomething.org, Generations United, The Intergenerational Center at Temple University, Magic Johnson Foundation and Facebook. For more information about Mentor Up, visit www.mentorup.org.

About Meals On Wheels Association of America

The Meals On Wheels Association of America is the only national organization and network dedicated solely to ending senior hunger in America. The Association is the oldest and largest organization composed of and representing local, community-based Senior Nutrition Programs in all 50 states and several U.S. territories. More than 5,000 local Meals on Wheels Programs leverage a dedicated army of two million volunteers who day-in and day-out create an efficient and caring way to help America’s seniors stay independent, healthy and able to live in their own homes. For more information, or to locate a local Meals on Wheels program, visit www.mowaa.org.

