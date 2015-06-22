Edwardsville High School’s varsity head coach Mike Waldo, along with his assistant coaching squad, hosted a second basketball camp in the school’s Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium starting on June 22, 2015.

The camp’s second session allowed boys who are entering 3rd grade through boys who are entering high school to learn some extremely useful offensive and defensive team skills. At the end of this final week of camp, which concludes on June 25, the athletes will be playing 5-on-5 games using the skills they have learned.

At the first session of the camp, which occurred on June 15 and concluded on the 18, the boys primarily focused on the basic fundamental skills, such as shooting, dribbling and passing. The individual drills of this camp allowed for a slim ratio of coach-to-player attention.

Assistant coach Kyle Stewart acted as the camps’ director and provided motivation to the boys on the court.

“The key for these camps are to get the boys in the community and surrounding communities interested in basketball,” Stewart said. “We try to make sure they enjoy their time and be competitive at the same time.”

For young kids who wish to learn how to play the sport, Stewart said, “Coming to a summer basketball camp is a great start. That way, you will learn to play and see if you enjoy basketball.”

Stewart had some words of encouragement for those who find some of the technical skills difficult.

“Don’t be discouraged if you have problems shooting, dribbling, or passing,” Stewart said. “It’s one of the greatest sports, with a lot of teamwork, and there is a role for every type of skill in the game.”

