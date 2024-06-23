TRENTON - The Alton Post 126 under-15 navy junior American Legion baseball team came up bit against Trenton Post 778 junior Legion team, scoring four runs in the fifth, and 12 runs in the seventh en route to an 18-2 win over the junior Gators in a District 22 game played on Friday night at Trenton Community Park.

The win was the first of a three-game District stand for the young Legionnaires, who have to key games next week at Highland and Breese as the team looks to the upcoming postseason in July.

Article continues after sponsor message

Trenton jumped to a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first, but Alton matched the run in the top of the second to tie the game 1-1. There was no further scoring until the fifth, when the young Legionnaires scored four in the inning, then added a run in the sixth to make it 6-1. Trenton scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth, but then, Alton went off on its 12-run seventh inning to take the game 18-2.

Parker Cannon led the way for Post 126 with three hits and three RBIs, while Donavon Ducey had two hits and five RBIs, Deacon Alm and Logan Sherman both had two hits and two RBIs, Hayden Schepers had a hit and drove in a pair of runs, Ian Lamb, Chase Collman, and Mike Brueckner all had a hit and RBI each, and Riley Cox also came up with a hit.

Tyler Powell went five innings on the mound to pick up the win, giving up an unearned run on four hits, walking two and striking out 12, with Sherman going the final two innings, allowing a run on two hits, walking two and fanning two.

The young Legionnaires play their final two District regular season games next week, playing Wednesday at Highland in Glik Park at 7 p.m., then playing Breese 2 at Northside Park in Breese Thursday at 6 p.m. Alton then plays in a Fourth of July holiday tournament July 5-7, hosted by Wheaton Post 268, at Lee Pfund Stadium in Carol Stream, then begin the District 22 playoffs on July 13-14, with exact date, time, and opponent to be announced. The Fifth Division tournament will be played July 19-21 at Trenton Community Park, and the Illinois state tournament takes place at Jersey Community Middle School in Jerseyville July 25-28.

More like this:

Related Video: