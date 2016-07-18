EDWARDSVILLE - A 7-year-old girl became ill at the Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad at 333 S. Main St. and suffered a seizure on Saturday afternoon and later was pronounced dead at Anderson Hospital.

The Glen Carbon girl was transported by ambulance at 1:16 p.m. to Anderson Hospital in Maryville. The decedent’s condition further deteriorated and her heart arrested. A resuscitation attempt was unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department at 3:11 p.m., Saturday.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an autopsy examination has been performed to aid in the death investigation of a Glen Carbon youth who died after becoming ill at an Edwardsville, Illinois park Saturday afternoon (July 16, 2016).

An autopsy was conducted on the girl Sunday, July 17, 2016, revealed the presence of congenital heart anomalies and pathology, the coroner's office said. She had never been treated for heart issues and was regarded as healthy. No precise cause of death will be prescribed pending further microscopic evaluation and routine toxicological testing.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

