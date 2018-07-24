ALTON - A 9-year-old boy recovered from the Alton Marina after a 4:48 p.m. Monday emergency call sadly died, the Alton Police reported today.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said his department received an emergency call Monday that a 9-year-old unable to swim had gone into the water near the Alton Marina boat launch area.

Sebold said: “We entered the water with both firefighters and a police officer and searched under water for the young man and recovered him in about 8 to 10 feet of water. We treated him and then transported him quickly to a local hospital for treatment.”

The Alton Police said the boy died at a local hospital.

More information will come.

