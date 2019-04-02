MADISON COUNTY - A 9-year-old rescued from a house fire last week in the 400 block of California in Rosewood Heights, has died.

The fire started in the basement of the home, fire officials said at the scene. The father and child in the house fire were rushed to the hospital and initially reported in critical condition. Two others from the home were also taken to the hospital.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

