The Madison County Regional Office of Education showcased the top young authors in the county at a conference Saturday at Edwardsville High School.

Madison County Regional Office Board of Education conference coordinator Anna Dyson said all the school districts participate and their schools and winners are chosen and bring their project.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE YOUNG AUTHORS CONFERENCE:

http://www.edglentoday.com/photos/details.cfm?id=174

“One of my favorite parts is when they bring their books and show them to us,” she said. “They really enjoy it and it is something you can draw in all disciplines: fiction, books about dogs, whatever they enjoy. It is probably the highlight of the year for me. I think just knowing they have something to say that is important is what they learn the most from the conference.”

Kindergarten through fourth grade and fifth grade to eighth grade are divided into groups and participate in the conference.

Dyson said a lot of the stories are about children’s families.

“They may write about their dog being fabulous, or how their dog ran away or something about their family,” Dyson said. “Schools pick their top students to participate.”

Author and storyteller Bob Kann did a presentation for the children. Illinois author Jennifer Ward, who has more than 800,000 books in print, also did a presentation. She grew up in Edwardsville and lives here today.

Beth Jacobs, an administrator of the event for host Edwardsville School District, said she was there to help and make sure the event ran smoothly.

“We have had a number of positive comments about our building,” she said of Edwardsville High School, the host.

Dyson said she and the others appreciate Edwardsville School District hosting the event year in, year out.

The area young authors included:

Roxana CUSD #1

Mikaja Allison

Kyle Campbell

Crawford Keelan

Jackson Harris

Payton Hartman

Grace Huch

Sadie Jackson

Zoey Losch

Nick Miles

Meredith Pitchford

Lindsey Ratliff

Kennedi Robien

Hayley Schlemer

Triad CUSD #2

Amelia Barfield

Brooklyn Boeshans

Megan Darby

Tristan Darby

Rebecca Dumar

Libby Engler

Anderson Hoback

Cora Hoelscher

Olivia Kaiser

Olivia Khopf

Lillyan Land

Shelby Lavely

Alyssa Luna

A.J. Mahnesmith

Chase Martin-Scott

Aubrey McKinney

Ethan McQuiggan

Emily Milano

Sophia Miller

Trenton Neilson

Dylan Noder

Addy Oney

Ashley Patterson

Holly Plantz

Mia Poe

Cameron Powers

Madi Rodgers

Olivia Sayuk

Kaden Sievers

Kenzie Sievers

Cameron Southard

Alaina Swingler

Edwardsville CUSD #7

Amira Andreas

Ryan Ash

Milly Black

Tristan Blair

Isabella Brown

Andrew Byron

Christopher Byron

Kennedi Crawford

Vylaisri Dombrowski

Erin Dowdy

Lieke Gielingh

Alexander Grebauer

William Gulotta

Rebecca Hackett

Jonah Hallquist

Tyler Holt

Alexis Horta

Bryan Jubelt

Christopher Karateew

Charles Kurzym

Emmy Larrew

Sky Leese

Angele Loveridge

Natalie Loveridge

Adam Lugge

Noah Martinez

Isabella McOlgan

Jadyn Noll

Ellen Pan

Joshua Perry

Faith Peterson

Delaney Phillips

Kendall Riechmann

Claire Roseman

NovaLee Saucier

Sophie Schwartz

Lucinda Shelley

Sophie Surheyao

Jaydi Swanson

Emma Tegert

Payton Thomas

Madison Trimm

Adam Walters

Xavier Wilson

Maggie Young

Bethalto CUSD #8

Baylee Allshouse

Addie Becker

Meredith Brueckner

Bryce Griffin

Delaney Griffin

Olivia Hamann

Alyssa Hoffmann

Aaron Holman

Avery Huddleston

Jaiden Huhsman

Jacob Knight’

Makenzie Newell

Caden Pickett

Shelby Quick

Jacob Steward

Ella Tonn

Emma Tonn

Addison Woodruff

Granite City CUSD #9

Rachel Anderson

Jayden Ashford

Kyla Brandt

Charlie Bremer

Destiny Burkett

Ava Clark

Gerald Cockrum

Austin Cook

Ryan Eudy

Landen Harris

John Henderson

Callie Kirksey

Jacob Krug

Lexi Kunz

Carlie Lofink

Kaylee McKinzie

Nathan Merz

Tyler Mills

Alexis Mowery

Macey Neidhardt

Tannan Nenninger

Nathan Radev

Neely Sampson

Vivian Schneider

Isabella Scott

Macee Shemwell

Mason Smith

Donald Tadlock

Logan Tarasovich

Matthew Taylor

Katie Wolfe

Collinsville CUSD #10

Isabelle Badgett

Natalie Becker

Paige Bochnemeier

Madyson Carolyle

Emma Grace Clark

Peyton DevVan

Ricard Diego

Kate Harris

Hannah Herman

Alden Kaufman

Carli Lentz

Cody Lutz

KLayden Lutz

Jackson Matsuyasu

Sara Mendenhall

Ra’Shaun Nunn

Seleste Orozco

Trinity Pfalzgraf

Lilly Rawson

Megan Roseman

Elijah Schlessinger’Magot Schusky

Braelynn Scott

Chris Thilman

Alton CUSD #11

Gracie Alexander

Kailyn Elizabeth-Ann Alexander

Angelina Bays

Alexandra Bergin

Rebekah Blackmaan

Ava Boley

Kegan Bratton

Karisma Burnett

Julia Christian

Dillan Cowan

Kylie Edwards

Isabella Gibson

Nina Hall

Cheyenne Hausman

Mikalia Hemken

Erick Humphrey

Victor Humphrey

Kareena Hunter

Caroline Hussey

Aledia Lair

Makala Lappin

Brooklyn Lewis

Marissa Lewis

Alex Macias

Kamren Mason-El

Molly Norman

Jonathan O’Neill

Lauren O’Neill

Desiree Petty

Cheyenne Schilling

Amelia Schulte

Alayna Sebold

Olivia Spangler

Purslane Spaulding

Kaila Weiss

Sarah Witherbee

East Alton SD #13

Hope Carter

Brayden Cunningham

Blythe Dinnius

Brayden Elledge

Gage Hans

Dorie Hebblethwaite

Emile James

Avery Naylor

Woodrow Peterson III

Bradley Quevreaux

Eva Steininger

Wood River-Hartford SD #15

Sabrina Fulkerson

Taylor Harding

Janie Hughes

Mia Lavite

Reagan Rexford

Aaron Shields

Emma Shouse

Jordyn Spiller

Zakkary Turner

Evangelical Elementary-

Godfrey

Madyson Caito

Madalyn Schrumpf

Logan Sowders

Lexi Stevenson

Tate Stumpter

Good Shepherd Lutheran – Collinsville

Khushi Jariwala

Savannah Lewis

Colleen Loemker

Molly Smith

Isabella Swarthout

Holy Cross Lutheran – Collinsville

Charles Fedder

Taylor Haerr

Lauren Rutledge

Benjamin Thomas

Eric Watt

Holy Family – Granite City

Sylvia Kessler

Lucy Klumpp

Marti Popmarkoff

Allison Randazzo

Alexis Stefi

Maryville Christian School – Maryville

Ava Bauer

Annie Hutton

Emma Karlas

Lorien Mills

Amy Mulienburg

SS Peter & Paul – Alton

Isabel Borman

Sophie Borman

Hazel Denother

Giner Finger

Myah Grossheim

SS Peter & Paul – Collinsville

Keana Fox

Jacob Grotefendt

Macy Hoppes

Adrienee Jines

Mindy Smith

St. Boniface – Edwardsville

Grace Delp

Ellie Hyten

Makenna Lueking

Reese Pifer

Grace Stanhuaus

St. Elizabeth – Granite City

Clara Falkerts

Loran Kromray

Giovanni Luna

Vanesssa Luna

Olivia Morris

St. John Neumann – Collinsville

Ainsley Hurford

Grante Miller

Valerie Miller

Andrew Munie

Sarah Schaibly

St. Mary’s Elementary – Alton

Tucker Gehrig

Tanner Hansberger

James Stendeback

Genevieve Wagnon

St. Mary’s Middle – Alton

Olivia Gehrig

Sam Kane

Logan Meneses

Brennan Menke

Helen Mormino

St. Mary’s – Edwardsville

Ava Horton

Caroline Rakers

Noah Range

Cole Reinking

St. Paul – Highland

Patrick McGinley

Jonathan Miller

Emily Pritle

Drake Wagner

Katie Wieseman

St. Paul Lutheran – Worden

Sophia Ball

Antasia Curtis

Emily Miller

Trinity Lutheran – Edwardsville

Emma Gueswelle

Emille Quandt

Madeline Redden

Cameron Williams

Garrison Worthen

Zion Lutheran – Bethalto

Logan Baker

Avery Beatty

Ellie Bozarth

Aiden Weber

Alexis Weber

The following provided supplies for gift bags: Dierbergs, Zaner-Bloser, McGraw Hill, Booksource, Branburn’s and Scholastic Book Sales.





