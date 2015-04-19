Talent showcased at Madison County Young Authors Conference at EHS
The Madison County Regional Office of Education showcased the top young authors in the county at a conference Saturday at Edwardsville High School.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Madison County Regional Office Board of Education conference coordinator Anna Dyson said all the school districts participate and their schools and winners are chosen and bring their project.
CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE YOUNG AUTHORS CONFERENCE:
http://www.edglentoday.com/photos/details.cfm?id=174
“One of my favorite parts is when they bring their books and show them to us,” she said. “They really enjoy it and it is something you can draw in all disciplines: fiction, books about dogs, whatever they enjoy. It is probably the highlight of the year for me. I think just knowing they have something to say that is important is what they learn the most from the conference.”
Kindergarten through fourth grade and fifth grade to eighth grade are divided into groups and participate in the conference.
Dyson said a lot of the stories are about children’s families.
“They may write about their dog being fabulous, or how their dog ran away or something about their family,” Dyson said. “Schools pick their top students to participate.”
Author and storyteller Bob Kann did a presentation for the children. Illinois author Jennifer Ward, who has more than 800,000 books in print, also did a presentation. She grew up in Edwardsville and lives here today.
Beth Jacobs, an administrator of the event for host Edwardsville School District, said she was there to help and make sure the event ran smoothly.
“We have had a number of positive comments about our building,” she said of Edwardsville High School, the host.
Dyson said she and the others appreciate Edwardsville School District hosting the event year in, year out.
The area young authors included:
Roxana CUSD #1
Mikaja Allison
Kyle Campbell
Crawford Keelan
Jackson Harris
Payton Hartman
Grace Huch
Sadie Jackson
Zoey Losch
Nick Miles
Meredith Pitchford
Lindsey Ratliff
Kennedi Robien
Hayley Schlemer
Triad CUSD #2
Amelia Barfield
Brooklyn Boeshans
Megan Darby
Tristan Darby
Rebecca Dumar
Libby Engler
Anderson Hoback
Cora Hoelscher
Olivia Kaiser
Olivia Khopf
Lillyan Land
Shelby Lavely
Alyssa Luna
A.J. Mahnesmith
Chase Martin-Scott
Aubrey McKinney
Ethan McQuiggan
Emily Milano
Sophia Miller
Trenton Neilson
Dylan Noder
Addy Oney
Ashley Patterson
Holly Plantz
Mia Poe
Cameron Powers
Madi Rodgers
Olivia Sayuk
Kaden Sievers
Kenzie Sievers
Cameron Southard
Alaina Swingler
Edwardsville CUSD #7
Amira Andreas
Ryan Ash
Milly Black
Tristan Blair
Isabella Brown
Andrew Byron
Christopher Byron
Kennedi Crawford
Vylaisri Dombrowski
Erin Dowdy
Lieke Gielingh
Alexander Grebauer
William Gulotta
Rebecca Hackett
Jonah Hallquist
Tyler Holt
Alexis Horta
Bryan Jubelt
Christopher Karateew
Charles Kurzym
Emmy Larrew
Sky Leese
Angele Loveridge
Natalie Loveridge
Adam Lugge
Noah Martinez
Isabella McOlgan
Jadyn Noll
Ellen Pan
Joshua Perry
Faith Peterson
Delaney Phillips
Kendall Riechmann
Claire Roseman
NovaLee Saucier
Sophie Schwartz
Lucinda Shelley
Sophie Surheyao
Jaydi Swanson
Emma Tegert
Payton Thomas
Madison Trimm
Adam Walters
Xavier Wilson
Maggie Young
Bethalto CUSD #8
Baylee Allshouse
Addie Becker
Meredith Brueckner
Bryce Griffin
Delaney Griffin
Olivia Hamann
Alyssa Hoffmann
Aaron Holman
Avery Huddleston
Jaiden Huhsman
Jacob Knight’
Makenzie Newell
Caden Pickett
Shelby Quick
Jacob Steward
Ella Tonn
Emma Tonn
Addison Woodruff
Granite City CUSD #9
Rachel Anderson
Jayden Ashford
Kyla Brandt
Charlie Bremer
Destiny Burkett
Ava Clark
Gerald Cockrum
Austin Cook
Ryan Eudy
Landen Harris
John Henderson
Callie Kirksey
Jacob Krug
Lexi Kunz
Carlie Lofink
Kaylee McKinzie
Nathan Merz
Tyler Mills
Alexis Mowery
Macey Neidhardt
Tannan Nenninger
Nathan Radev
Neely Sampson
Vivian Schneider
Isabella Scott
Macee Shemwell
Mason Smith
Donald Tadlock
Logan Tarasovich
Matthew Taylor
Katie Wolfe
Collinsville CUSD #10
Isabelle Badgett
Natalie Becker
Paige Bochnemeier
Madyson Carolyle
Emma Grace Clark
Peyton DevVan
Ricard Diego
Kate Harris
Hannah Herman
Alden Kaufman
Carli Lentz
Cody Lutz
KLayden Lutz
Jackson Matsuyasu
Sara Mendenhall
Ra’Shaun Nunn
Seleste Orozco
Trinity Pfalzgraf
Lilly Rawson
Megan Roseman
Elijah Schlessinger’Magot Schusky
Braelynn Scott
Chris Thilman
Alton CUSD #11
Gracie Alexander
Kailyn Elizabeth-Ann Alexander
Angelina Bays
Alexandra Bergin
Rebekah Blackmaan
Ava Boley
Kegan Bratton
Karisma Burnett
Julia Christian
Dillan Cowan
Kylie Edwards
Isabella Gibson
Nina Hall
Cheyenne Hausman
Mikalia Hemken
Erick Humphrey
Victor Humphrey
Kareena Hunter
Caroline Hussey
Aledia Lair
Makala Lappin
Brooklyn Lewis
Marissa Lewis
Alex Macias
Kamren Mason-El
Molly Norman
Jonathan O’Neill
Lauren O’Neill
Desiree Petty
Cheyenne Schilling
Amelia Schulte
Alayna Sebold
Olivia Spangler
Purslane Spaulding
Kaila Weiss
Sarah Witherbee
East Alton SD #13
Hope Carter
Brayden Cunningham
Blythe Dinnius
Brayden Elledge
Gage Hans
Dorie Hebblethwaite
Emile James
Avery Naylor
Woodrow Peterson III
Bradley Quevreaux
Eva Steininger
Wood River-Hartford SD #15
Sabrina Fulkerson
Taylor Harding
Janie Hughes
Mia Lavite
Reagan Rexford
Aaron Shields
Emma Shouse
Jordyn Spiller
Zakkary Turner
Evangelical Elementary-
Godfrey
Madyson Caito
Madalyn Schrumpf
Logan Sowders
Lexi Stevenson
Tate Stumpter
Good Shepherd Lutheran – Collinsville
Khushi Jariwala
Savannah Lewis
Colleen Loemker
Molly Smith
Isabella Swarthout
Holy Cross Lutheran – Collinsville
Charles Fedder
Taylor Haerr
Lauren Rutledge
Benjamin Thomas
Eric Watt
Holy Family – Granite City
Sylvia Kessler
Lucy Klumpp
Marti Popmarkoff
Allison Randazzo
Alexis Stefi
Maryville Christian School – Maryville
Ava Bauer
Annie Hutton
Emma Karlas
Lorien Mills
Amy Mulienburg
SS Peter & Paul – Alton
Isabel Borman
Sophie Borman
Hazel Denother
Giner Finger
Myah Grossheim
SS Peter & Paul – Collinsville
Keana Fox
Jacob Grotefendt
Macy Hoppes
Adrienee Jines
Mindy Smith
St. Boniface – Edwardsville
Grace Delp
Ellie Hyten
Makenna Lueking
Reese Pifer
Grace Stanhuaus
St. Elizabeth – Granite City
Clara Falkerts
Loran Kromray
Giovanni Luna
Vanesssa Luna
Olivia Morris
St. John Neumann – Collinsville
Ainsley Hurford
Grante Miller
Valerie Miller
Andrew Munie
Sarah Schaibly
St. Mary’s Elementary – Alton
Tucker Gehrig
Tanner Hansberger
James Stendeback
Genevieve Wagnon
St. Mary’s Middle – Alton
Olivia Gehrig
Sam Kane
Logan Meneses
Brennan Menke
Helen Mormino
St. Mary’s – Edwardsville
Ava Horton
Caroline Rakers
Noah Range
Cole Reinking
St. Paul – Highland
Patrick McGinley
Jonathan Miller
Emily Pritle
Drake Wagner
Katie Wieseman
St. Paul Lutheran – Worden
Sophia Ball
Antasia Curtis
Emily Miller
Trinity Lutheran – Edwardsville
Emma Gueswelle
Emille Quandt
Madeline Redden
Cameron Williams
Garrison Worthen
Zion Lutheran – Bethalto
Logan Baker
Avery Beatty
Ellie Bozarth
Aiden Weber
Alexis Weber
The following provided supplies for gift bags: Dierbergs, Zaner-Bloser, McGraw Hill, Booksource, Branburn’s and Scholastic Book Sales.
More like this: