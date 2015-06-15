Edwardsville High School varsity boys’ soccer coach Mark Heiderscheid hosted a soccer camp for elementary school boys and middle school boys from Monday, June 8 to Thursday, June 11, 2015.

“It’s been a hot week, and some of the kids are doing other sporting activities in the evening, too.” Heiderscheid said. “The goal of today, especially it being Friday, is fun.”

The last day of the middle school camp, which began at 9:30 a.m. and concluded at 11:30 a.m., started with some ball work and technical training. All of the kids then worked on shooting and finishing. After that, the kids insisted to Coach Heiderscheid that they play a game called “world cup.”

“They were on to me all week about it,” Heiderscheid joked. “Basically, everybody is teamed up and they try to outscore each other in goals. It’s a fun little break from the work we have done this week.”

After the fun is over, the middle school squad played a smaller, mock game to test their skills after the week’s practice.

“Sometimes, at moments, it can get to be a little too much for some of the athletes,” Heiderscheid said, in reference to some of the potentially stressful moments of the sport. “We just have to make sure that they are leaving with a smile on their face.”

All week, before the middle school soccer camp, the varsity coach hosted the Little Kickers Soccer Camp, which allowed for children entering kindergarden through 5th grade to come out and learn some skills and ultimately, have a good time. The camp lasted from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., just before the kick off of the middle school camp.

“We had kids who really loved being out there,” Heiderscheid said. “With all of the high school boys helping, the kids had a lot of individual attention.”

