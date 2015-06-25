Edwardsville High School’s girls track and field coach Jaimee Phegley hosted the first day of EHS Throws Summer Camp 2015, which occurred at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex.

With the help of some of EHS graduates, students entering 6-12th grade were grouped according to their skill level. The older athletes with experience with competitive throwing sports were encouraged to improve their current form and technique. The younger students who had little experience with throwing were taught the basic skills involved in the sport.

Something that Coach Phegley stressed most of all was the importance of a proper stance when preparing to throw either the shot put or discus. One-on-one instruction was given to each of the camp attendees before and after their throws. This technique led to a greater understanding of proper way to throw.

Before the campers had the opportunity to perform a throw with their proper sporting equipment, Coach Phegley instructed the students to practice throwing oddball items, such as bowling pins or small traffic cones. The weight distribution between the different objects helped the athletes to understand how it affects their throw. Phegley also demonstrated how holding up a broomstick allows an athlete to understand where their arms need to be in the middle of a throw.

Article continues after sponsor message

The camp continues until Friday, June 26. The cost of the camp is $35 per session or $100 for three days.

More like this: