You "CAN" Make a Difference in the lives of Community Hope Center's clients. Community Hope Center is looking for churches, businesses, schools and civic groups to help with their "Soup Can" coin drive.

Your group simply let's CHC know you'll participate, give us a count of how many cans and make arrangements to pick up or for us to drop off to you. You keep your "Soup can bank" on your desk, counter at home or dresser and drop your spare change or bills in it throughout the weeks. Or if you don't have it full, drop a check donation in it before sending back. Your choice!

The event begins the week of Sunday, August 21, 2011 and runs through September 25th. This really is a FUN and EASY way to help us continue to serve our community that receives zero state/federal funding. CHC is 100% community supported thanks to folks like you.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you have any questions or to sign up, please call Angela Valdes at 618.558.6433 or angelavaldes@sbcglobal.net.

http://www.hopecenters.com Find us on Facebook and Follow on Twitter @CommHopeCenter

More like this: