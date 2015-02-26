Thirty years in any business is an achievement and on Saturday, Paul Yost will have achieved that mark with his Tycon Builders in Alton.

The business was established in 1985. Yost and Pat Trout established the business. Trout has since sold his interest in the company. Today, Paul’s dad, Larry, and uncle, Doug, both have an interest in the business and have as silent partners for the last 20 years.

When Paul’s father Larry retired from Standard Oil as a pipefitter, he handled many of the painting details and still works today in his mid 70s.

Working in construction was something that Paul Yost always wanted for his future. He started handing nails to a neighbor at age 12 and has continued in the industry ever since.

“I took building trades in high school,” he said. “My grandfather and father are handy people and I guess I can figure almost anything out. I am a problem solver.”

Yost’s top concern through the years is his customers.

“Your customer is number one,” he said. “If you are good to them, they will tell 15 other people about you.”

Tycon focuses on remodeling jobs and handles everything from small to large projects.

“We do kitchens, bathrooms, basements and on the exterior we do, windows, siding, roofing and more,” he said. “We do a little bit of concrete work and fencing too.”

During the winter time, Tycon has more than 80 contracts for snow removal and stays extremely busy on wintery days. Tycon employs five to 10 people, more during the spring, summer and fall months.

Paul said he gets the most satisfaction out of his staff doing a good job and clients being pleased about the work.

He plans to handle more of the sales process with Tycon now, so clients will be able to see him face to face. Paul said he plans to continue as long as he can with the operation because it is something he still loves. Paul and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for 19 years and have two girls in seventh and eighth grade. He grew up and attended Alton schools and it remains his home today.

“I will work tirelessly to keep the good Tycon name in the area,” he said. “I will do this until I retire.”

Those wishing to contact Paul Yost can call 618-465-7335.

