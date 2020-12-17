EDWARDSVILLE - Yolanda Crochrell, 53 years old, resident of Edwardsville for 14 years, and resident of Ward 2 for 13 years, is running for Ward 2 Alderman in April 2021.

Mrs. Crochrell is currently Precinct Committee person of Madison County’s 26th precinct, and Project Director for the 21st Century program in Madison School District #12. She is a member of several local boards including the Madison County Housing Authority and the Edwardsville and Madison chapters of the NAACP, has multiple roles at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, IL., and was the YWCA of Alton 2019 Woman of Distinction.

